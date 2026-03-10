Varsity Unions Embark On Seven-Day Strike, Demand Sack Of Pro-Chancellor

Three unions in the Ondo State-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, have demanded the sack of the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Akinbo Adesomoju, over the delay and non-promotion of staff of the institution.

The unions, including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), protested the continued stay in office of the Pro-Chancellor.

Armed with different placards, the unions, under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), blocked the gate of the institution and embarked on a seven-day warning strike to demand the sack of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of the university.

The communiqué, read by the chairmen of the unions, including Bamigbola Bobola Davies, Olanrewaju Orisamika, and Kunle Akinwonmi, described the continued stay in office of the Pro-Chancellor as inconsistent with the law establishing the university.

The unions said they would stay off duty from Tuesday until March 18 because of what they described as violations of the law establishing the institution.

They stated that the protest was a legitimate and peaceful action aimed at protecting the integrity and legality of governance structures within the university. They also complained about the non-promotion of qualified staff members by the council.

The unions resolved that no staff member or stakeholder should transact or engage with Adesomoju on any official matter relating to OAUSTECH during the seven-day warning strike.

They noted that members of the Governing Council are free to hold their council meetings at the Council Chamber of OAUSTECH, Okitipupa, without fear or intimidation. However, they said such meetings must be conducted under a legally recognised leadership, in line with the provisions of the official gazette establishing the university.

The unions reiterated that any meeting of the Governing Council chaired by Adesomoju is “illegal and has no legal backing” and warned that any decision taken under such circumstances cannot stand the test of law.

They also warned that further action would be taken to demand the sack of the Pro-Chancellor if he refuses to step down within the seven-day ultimatum given to the management of the institution.

Part of the communiqué read:

“The Congress reiterated that the substantive issue remains the non-approval of the recommendations of the Appointments and Promotions Committee of Council.

“Council should immediately reverse its decision declining the recommendations of the Appointments and Promotions Committee, a statutory committee recognised under the university’s enabling law.

“Council should approve and implement the appointments of Mr. Franklin Olusola Akinpelumi and Mr. Paul Adeagbo, as duly recommended by the committee.”

Congress condemned what it described as an arbitrary setting aside of statutory committee recommendations without lawful justification.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law, good governance, institutional stability, and the overall development of OAUSTECH.