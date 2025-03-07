Varsity To Partner Industries, Academic Institutions

Share

Muhammad Kamaludeen University, based in Kwara State, has disclosed plans by the institution to partner with industries and academic institutions at home and abroad for greater efficiency.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Rasheed Gbenga-Jimoh, made this known at the 2nd Matriculation Ceremony of the University in Ilorin.

He said the University is poised for greater achievements towards expanding academic offerings, improving research capabilities to ensure that students receive well-grounded education

He also tasked newly matriculated students to see their admission as an opportunity for personal growth, intellectual development and a chance to contribute positively to society.

Gbenga-Jimoh assured the matriculants of sound knowledge, skills and moral values needed to thrive in an increasingly dynamic world as they embark on academic voyage in various disciplines and consider themselves lucky to be admitted into the prestigious University.

He stated that the Matriculation Ceremony marks another significant milestone in the history of the University as it welcomed the newest students into the academic Community while the institution student population rose to 135.

The Vice Chancellor announced that scholarships made available for students this year include the Barrister Abdulmumin Annafi Sogbo SAN, the Abdulsalam Kutu Educational Foundation and the Almahmood Centre for Arabic and Islamic Heritage and encouraged other affluent individuals and corporate bodies to sponsor students to sustain the University.

Declaring the Matriculation Ceremony open, Pro-Chancellor of the University, Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem, analyzed efforts galvanized for the smooth running of the University towards grooming younger ones to be self-reliant.

Abdulraheem charged the matriculants to be focused and determined and avoid actions that could deter them from achieving academic excellence.

In total, 170 students were matriculated across 13 academic Programmes.

