Varsity To Honour Orji Kalu With Naming Of Administrative Building

The University of Southern Atlantic is set to honour the Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu by naming its Administrative block with his name.

The University made this known in a letter addressed to the former governor of Abia State signed by its Founder/Chancellor, Pastor Bassey James and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ephraim Edem.

The letter titled: “Naming of Southern Atlantic University Administrative Building as Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu Administrative Building,” was made avaialbel to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

The letter reads, “We are happy to inform His Excellency that the board of trustees and the Governing Council of our University has approved the naming of the administrative building as Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu Administrative building

“The building-comprises of the office of the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Bursar, etc.

“This is as a result of your support and encouragement to the founder and Chancellor of the University, Pastor Bassey James since 1989.

“We hope that you will visit the university at your convenience for the official commissioning of the building. We want to assure you that the university will continue to honor your Excellency even more in future.”