Varsity Students To Face Drug Tests, Says Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has backed the introduction of compulsory and random drug integrity tests for students in tertiary institutions across the country.

his decision followed a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday with the Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), where both parties discussed measures to curb substance abuse among students.

In a statement on Wednesday by the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, the minister also approved a review of the current secondary school curriculum to incorporate updated drug education and committed to forming an inter-ministerial working group with the NDLEA.

Babafemi said the NDLEA boss had proposed a three-pronged approach: revising drug education content in schools, introducing stand-alone drug abuse prevention programmes in secondary schools, and implementing a drug testing policy for tertiary institutions, including for new students, returning students, and random testing.