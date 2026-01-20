Varsity Seeks Govt, Companies’ Partnership, Support To Host 11th ICCP Conference

As international scholars, experts and other stakeholders in Community Psychology are set to gather at Ojo main campus of Lagos State University (LASU) for the hosting of the 2026 International Conference of Community Psychology (ICCP 2026), a call has gone to the governments at all levels, multinational companies, philanthropists, public and private organisations to partner and support Lagos State and the university in hosting this global event.

This is as the Alternate Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Prof Temitayo Deborah Adewuyi, said the conference would offer a platform to research into community problems with a view to providing African perspectives in solving such challenges.

According to Mrs Adewuyi, a Professor of Clinical, Counselling and Rehabilitation Psychology at Lagos State University, Community Psychology is a community service, as the conference stands to impact the institution, Lagos State, and Nigerian in particular, positively in several ways as it would boost tourism and showcase the cultural affinity of the country and its people, respectively.

The theme of the conference, which is the 11th in its series and being hosted in partnership with the Nigerian Psychological Association and the Pan-African Psychology Union, is “Gathering in the Motherland: Celebrating Ways of the Waters and Reconnecting to the Source.”

Tagged: “ICCP 2026,” the Conference, billed for August 28 to September 7, would be held in three distinct phases, which are the preconference activities between August 28 and 30, 2026; the main conference, slated between September 1 and 4, 2026; and post-conference activities for September 5 to 7, 2026.

Each phase, according to the organisers, has been carefully designed to maximise academic engagement, community interaction, professional networking, and cultural exchange.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor and Chairperson of the LOC, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunjui-Bello, described ICCP 2026 as an opportunity for Africa to contribute meaningfully to global psychological research, while boosting tourism, academic exchange, and economic activities in Lagos State.

“ICCP 2026 will focus on community-centred psychological solutions rooted in indigenous knowledge and collective resilience,” she said, noting that hosting the conference in Nigeria provides Africa with a unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to global research and innovation in Community Psychology.

“The discipline offers tools to address structural poverty, political instability, nepotism, and economic self-sabotage, whose devastating consequences include psychological trauma, unprecedented mental health challenges, and complex social pathologies that have resisted traditional clinical and person-centred approaches,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

According to her, the Local Planning Committee, in collaboration with LASU and relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Lagos State Government, is working closely with security agencies, the Nigeria Immigration Service, and other institutions to ensure robust safety planning, smooth entry processes, and a welcoming environment for all delegates. Prof Olatunji-Bello stated: “Security arrangements will include inter-agency collaboration, university security deployment, crowd control measures, VIP and dignitary protection, and continuous patrol and surveillance throughout the conference period.

“We acknowledge the collaboration of state tourism and hospitality agencies, multinational corporations, and strategic partners whose engagement strengthens conference infrastructure and enhances the experience of our international guests.

“We, therefore, call on governments at all levels, multinational companies, philanthropists, and public and private organisations to partner with and support Lagos State and Lagos State University in hosting this global event. ICCP 2026 offers significant opportunities for branding, advertising, networking, and commercial engagement.”

Also, the Hon. Bonu Solomon Saanu, of the Lagos State house of Assembly and member of a member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), restated the readiness of the House of Assembly and state government to partner and support LASU in hosting the conference, as the conference is a process to change any negative narratives and showcase Lagos and the communities.