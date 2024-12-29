Varsity Scholarship: Justify investments through contribution to community – Lawmaker

Share

Beneficiaries of Senator Saliu Mustapha’s University scholarship scheme have been enjoined to justify the huge investments made in them through commitment to their studies and meaningful contributions to their communities.

Senator Mustapha, representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, gave the admonition in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at a feast in honour of the 200 undergraduates who are beneficiaries of his scholarship scheme, while emphasising the importance of education.

The event, themed “Securing the Future Today”, featured prominent personalities and community leaders from the Kwara Central Senatorial District.

He said: “You are the future governors, senators, ministers, and professors of Kwara State. The path to these heights lies in your commitment to education and personal development. Work hard, avoid distractions, and make Kwara Central proud.”

The Senator, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development, also cautioned the students against engaging in social vices that could derail their academic progress.

He announced plans to sustain and expand the scholarship programme, revealing that free WAEC, NECO, and JAMB forms would be distributed in 2025 to assist more students in accessing higher education.

At the event, the legislator assured the attendees that the scholarship initiative would be extended to more beneficiaries in the coming year.

“My commitment to education remains unwavering. We will not only sustain this programme but also increase the number of beneficiaries next year to provide even more opportunities for the youth of Kwara Central,” he affirmed.

The Senator also called on parents to actively support their children’s educational pursuits, emphasising the importance of a collaborative effort to ensure the success of the scholarship programme.

For his part, the Talba of Ilorin and former Chairman, Federal Character Commission, Professor Shuaibu Oba AbdulRaheem, who chaired the occasion, lauded Senator Mustapha’s foresight and dedication to human capital development.

AbdulRaheem, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, underscored the transformative power of education in society and encouraged the beneficiaries to utilise this rare opportunity.

“The only way to repay the Senator’s effort is by excelling in your studies and becoming scholars in your respective universities,” he said.

Chairperson of the Education Committee of the Saliu Mustapha Foundation, Professor Binta Sulyman, recalled the meticulous planning behind the scholarship initiative, acknowledging the Senator’s financial support, which ensured a smooth and transparent process.

She said: “This scholarship programme is not just about funding education; it’s about empowering the next generation to become self-reliant and impactful members of society. It started with the distribution of WAEC, NECO and JAMB forms to the beneficiaries and moved to their sponsorship to the University level.”

