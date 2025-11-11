Varsity Registry, Staff Urged To Embrace Digital Literacy, Professionalism

University Registry and staff of the Department have been challenged on the need to embrace professionalism and digital literacy as foundational principles in order to transform the system. The call to action was made during the maiden UNILAG Registry Week Lecture, delivered by Mr Akinwunmi Lewis, the guest speaker and former Registrar of Lagos State University (LASU).

The theme of the lecture is “University Administration: The Future is Now,” while the topic is “Excellence in University Administration: Imperatives of Professionalism and Digital Literacy.” The Week offered an ample opportunity to the Registry staff to unlearn, learn, and relearn, as well as to network, among their professional colleagues from other institutions for the advancement of University Registry across Nigeria.

Lewis, who identified digital literacy as a fundamental competence for all administrators to grow from support staff to strategic leadership, noted that digital literacy would not only displace manual processes, but also promote transparency and efficiency. Besides, he explained that digital literacy would significantly aid foundational technical skills and promote capacities of administrators to generate innovative ideas for institutional growth and development.

Thus, the guest lecturer stressed the need for university administrators to evolve and embrace their roles as collaborators and critical stakeholders in the running of a viable university system, stating that the Registry is where academics thrive. While saying that university administrators and registry departments in this digital era must evolve from gatekeepers to architects of digital culture, as well as evolve as collaborators and critical stakeholders with other arms of the system, Lewis said they should be up-to-date in digital transformation.

He, however, decried the daunting impact of inadequate funding, incessant industrial disputes and erosion of institutional culture on the quality of university registry, as the bane of registry growth, and called for a re-commitment to the pillars of Registry administration. Lewis listed these pillars to include integrity and ethical conduct; confidentiality; competence and continuous learning; and rule-based decision making, adding that the Week would serve as a time for renewal, refocus and transformation.

For the university to thrive in the face of its challenges, the guest speaker insisted that the university registry should be ready to embrace change and professionalism, even as he urged the union leaders in the unit to engage the rule of engagement and follow the book/law in demanding their rights rather than resorting to industrial dispute.

Welcoming guests to the lecture, which climaxed the Registry Week, the University Registrar, Mrs Abosede Wickliffe, in her address tagged: “Professionalism in University Administration,” noted that the University of Lagos thrives on the collective effort of the entire Registry.

She noted that staff dedication, commitment, and professionalism are the bedrock of such success, and anchored the code of the Unit on a roadmap of excellence, tagged “WAPIL,” which is captured under Work Ethics, Attitude, Professional Competence, Innovation, and Leadership – and serves as a mirror reflecting what the department is and what it aspires to be.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, in her remarks, lauded the Registry led by the Registrar, Mrs Wickliffe for organising the Week, saying the theme of the lecture was a call to action, excellence and professionalism.

She described the event as one which underscored collaboration rather than competition as the game-changer for ivory towers, even as the Vice-Chancellor reiterated the indispensability of value addition at every point of call. Therefore, Prof Ogunsola implored the registry staff to embrace personal development, and shun their comfort zones, but open up to new innovations, ideas, knowledge and attitude needed to excel personally and professionally.

Various activities lined up to commemorate the threeday Registry Week, which was flagged on Monday, November 4, 2025, include a seminar on Financial Literacy, which aimed at exposing members of staff to requisite knowledge to make better financial decisions, especially for their future.