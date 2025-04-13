Varsity Pro-Chancellor Boosting Education With Scholarships – Metchie

Share

The President General of Umueri General Assembly and Prime Minister of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), John Metchie, has commended the Pro-Chancellor of Greenfield University, Kaduna, Simon Ifediora Nwakacha (Onwa Ndigbo), for awarding scholarships to hundreds of Students to study various courses at the institution.

Nwakacha recently unveiled a new list of scholarship beneficiaries, including eight students from the five states of the South East, particularly Igbos residing in Kaduna State.

In a letter dated April 7, 2025, addressed to the President General of the Igbo Community Welfare Association (ICWA), Kaduna, and signed by the university’s Registrar, Greenfield University said that the Governing Board approved the scholarships following a request from the Pro-Chancellor.

Reacting to the development, Metchie, who is also the African Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), hailed Nwakacha for his generous gesture. He described it as another testimony to his dedication to the promotion of education in Nigeria and the development of humanity.

Metchie, a renowned philanthropist and Deputy Commander General of the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), noted that among the scholarship recipients were students from Umueri and Aguleri, two neighbouring communities in Anambra State.

He described the gesture as a significant move that would strengthen the long-standing affinal bonds between the communities.

He also praised the resilience and steadfastness of Nwakacha, who holds the traditional title of Onwa Umueri, for his commitment, which he said helped the university rise to its current enviable status despite past challenges.

The South East beneficiaries of the recent Greenfield University scholarships include Nathan David Chidera from Anambra, Igwe Emmanuella from Ebonyi, Okafor Jacinta Onyinyechi from Enugu, Kwezu Phillip Chinedu from Anambra, Alisigwe Favour Jacinta from Imo, Nwafor Chiamaka Mercy from Anambra, Ezinwa Divine Ebube from Anambra, and Ifeanyi Uzziel Somtochukwu from Abia.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

