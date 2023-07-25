Varsity Non-Teaching Staff Tackle TETFund Over Suspension Of Oversea Conferences

Non-teaching staff in universities have said the suspension of oversea conferences for their members by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) over alleged paucity of funds, was ill-advised, discriminatory, misguided, ill-advised, and a negation of the principles TETFUND should operate.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) in a letter to the Executive Secretary of TETFUND signed by its National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, said TETFUND’s action was capable of retarding staff development and even threaten industrial harmony within the system.

The letter partly reads: “The attention of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) is drawn to a notification dated July 17, 2023, emanating from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) signed by one Barr. Abubakar Adamu, Director of Academic Training for the Executive Secretary.

“The said notification which pegged exchange rates for the vetting of Foreign Conference Attendance Intervention in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy of floating the Naira, went further to distasteful and maliciously suspend any further consideration of Non-Teaching Staff for foreign conferences on account of ‘paucity of funds’.

“SSANU notes with dismay, the action of TETFUND, and unequivocally holds that such an ill-advised move would negatively affect the corporate governance of Nigerian universities and the job performance of the Non-Teaching staffers who are majorly the ones running the University system.

“We find it appalling that TETFUND has decided against the consideration of Non-Teaching Staff for foreign conferences when ab-initio, there is a skewed 70:30 allocation for training which had never favoured the non-teaching staff. It is painful that the non-teaching staff of tertiary institutions have to be the fall victims of further discrimination on account of “paucity of funds.

“SSANU, therefore, considers this notification of TETFUND as discriminatory, misguided, ill-advised, and a negation of the principles upon which a government agency such as TETFUND should operate.

“SSANU also holds that this action of TETFUND is capable of retarding staff development and even threatening industrial harmony within the system –

especially at a time the new administration of President Bola Tinubu is working hard to ensure industrial peace in our tertiary institutions.

“We therefore urge TETFUND to without any hesitation, retract the said notification, and set machinery in motion, which would see to the fair consideration of the Conference applications of every category of staff in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“We also recommend that TETFUND draws up guidelines that would entrench the principles of equity, fairness, and justice in the consideration of all staff applications for both local and foreign conferences and training.

“Conclusively, SSANU advises that TETFUND as a responsible agency of the Federal Government should be involved in actions that would unite our Universities, and not engage in pushing poorly thought out plans which would see to the polarization of Nigerian Universities and brewing crisis within our citadel of learning.”