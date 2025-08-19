Varsity, MDCN Urge Newly-Inducted Medical Graduates To Make A Difference

The 101 newly inducted medical graduates of the Benjamin Carson College of Health and Medical Sciences of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, have been asked to make a difference in their professional calling.

The call was made during the 10th induction of the medical graduates of the university into the medical profession by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), the professional body regulating medical practice in the country.

The ceremony, according to the university, owned by the Seventh Day Adventist, marked a significant milestone in the graduates’ journey, as they transitioned from students to professional healthcare providers.

The President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ademola Tayo, in his address, reinforced the importance of upholding ethical principles and confidentiality in the medical profession, even as he reminded the inductees that their MBBS degree is not an endpoint, but a license to begin learning and making a meaningful impact in the profession and society, at large. In his address, tagged: “Pursue purpose over popularity.

Seek service, not status,” Prof Tayo, who was represented by the Senior Vice President Academics, Prof Philemon Amanze, further outlined five guiding pillars as secrets of success in their career. He listed these to include competence, compassion, integrity, collaboration and faith as anchors.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health in Rivers State, Dr Adaeze Oreh, urged the inductees to remain focused despite the challenges they would face, and reminded them that the world awaits their contribution and that they have the power to impact lives positively. “The path you have chosen is not an easy one.

To achieve greatness, you must diligently utilise every opportunity and commit to making a lifelong impact on the Nigerian healthcare system and the lives of each person you come across,” she stated. In his remarks, the Provost of the College, Prof John Sotunsa, however, emphasised their role as caregivers, system reformers, policy influencers, and technology adopters, even as he encouraged the inductees to use their skills to make a difference and contribute to the nation’s medical practice and socioeconomic development.

The high point of the event was special recognition of Chisom Okafor, the Overall Best Medical graduate of the set, who obtained 10 distinctions in her final MBBS examinations.

Her outstanding performance earned her various cash prizes of N200,000 from the NMA Ogun State presented by its representative, Dr Luqman Ogunjimi and additional N100,000 each from him and others.

Besides, some anonymous donors also showered her with cash gifts to reward and celebrate her remarkable achievements and academic exploits.

The MDCN Registrar, Dr Fatima Kyari, who was represented by Dr Tijjani Ali Mandaka, Head Registration Department, MDCN, urged the inductees to apply the wisdom and guidance of seasoned professionals.