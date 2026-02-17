Varsity Lecturer Seeks Eco-Friendly Approach To Boost Food Security, Health, Others

A Professor of Microbiology at Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Prof Ayandiran Daniel Aina, has called for a more eco-friendly approach to developing agricultural pesticides, improving crop yields, and treating cancer. He made the call as the global concerns over food security, health and environmental pollution gained greater attention globally, following rising food insecurity, climate change and healthcare challenges, among others.

Aina, who delivered the university’s 58th inaugural lecture, titled: “Unseen Forces, Visible Impacts: Exploring God’s Creation through Microbiology and Nanotechnology,” which was held at the university’s main campus, advocated the use of plant and fungal metabolites for green synthesis of nanoparticles in agriculture, medicine and environmental pollution control as a sustainable alternative to traditional methods, which leave long-term footprints in the soil and endanger lives.

“While silver nanoparticles and other nanomaterials have shown great promise in medical applications, concerns about their long-term effects on human health remain,” Aina noted, saying: “Research must continue to understand how these materials interact over time.” In his lecture, he recommended a healthy synergy and collaboration with industrial partners as a part of the ways to streamline production processes and developing regulations to ensure safe and ethical use of nanomaterials.

Aina, who also emphasised prioritising toxicity testing and biocompatibility of nanomaterials before medical use, highlighted the potential of nanoparticles in pollution control, particularly in addressing oil spills and promoting their use in pesticide production to improve crop yields and resilience. The inaugural lecturer added: “Nanotechnology-based solutions are practical and cost-effective.

As with all emerging technologies, integrating ethical guidelines and bio-safety protocols in research, development, and application of micro-biotechnology, and expanding collaboration across disciplines to address challenges in nanobiotechnology, is critical especially in medicine application to ensure they do not cause any adverse effects in patients.”

Meanwhile, the lecture drew attention to the potential of using nanobiotechnology in targeting cancer cells in place of chemotherapy which also destroys healthy body cells. Against this background, Aina stressed the need for crossdisciplinary research teams and educational programmes that teach the intersection of Microbiology and Nanotechnology to the next generation of scientists and engineers. “As we continue to redefine our understanding of nanomaterials and their application in bioremediation, medicine, agriculture, and drug delivery, we are not only advancing scientific knowledge, but also contributing to a better world,” he stated.