Varsity, IITA Partner On Accelerated Varietal Improvement

Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM) is partnering with the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, on two key initiatives—the Accelerated Varietal Improvement and Seed Delivery in Africa (AVISA) project and the Seed Equal Project (SEP).

These collaborations aim to enhance crop varieties, making them more resilient to climate change. During the university’s 26th to 31st Joint Convocation Ceremonies, ViceChancellor Prof. Isaac Itodo highlighted that the initiative was designed to develop and distribute improved crop varieties with high genetic gain.

The goal is to ensure farmers, particularly women and vulnerable groups, have equitable access to climate-resilient, market-preferred, and nutritionally superior crops.

Prof. Isaac Itodo stated that these projects have reinforced JOSTUM’s collaboration with other institutions to produce foundation and certified seeds for improved cowpea and soybean varieties.

Through the university’s seed system project, early-generation seeds (EGS) of these enhanced crops are now being developed.

He further explained that the initiatives have played a key role in identifying emerging private seed companies, which are being supported to scale up seed production and sustain the progress achieved.

Addressing misconceptions about JOSTUM’s transition from the University of Agriculture Makurdi in 2017, Prof. Itodo clarified that the name change did not alter its status as a specialized agricultural institution.

He emphasised that the university remains committed to agricultural education, with six out of its eleven colleges dedicated to agriculture and related disciplines.

