Varsity Hostels: How We Cope With Poor Facilities, By Students

Students in federal and state government-owned universities live and learn under unpleasant situations as they have to contend with a myriad of problems, ranging from power outages, dilapidated hostel facilities such as toilets, and a lack of water.

This is even as some of them have to battle bedbugs while others had to make alternative arrangements outside the campus in rented apartments provided by landlords.

Sunday Telegraph’s investigations revealed that but for the TeTfunds, which comes to the aid of the ivory towers by providing funds to meet urgent and pressing needs, most of them would have gone under. From the premier university, University of Ibadan, to Nigeria’s first indigenous university, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), to Osun State-owned University of Osun, Osogbo, the story is not different.

We battle bedbugs at University of Calabar

At the University of Calabar, where students fondly refer to themselves as ‘Great Malabites’, bed bugs seem to be making a mess of their greatness as the irritants have taken over their hostels.

A 400-level student, who did want her name in print, said buying chemicals to fumigate her room or mattress is useless, as the epidemic involves all the hostels’ mattresses, and individual effort is useless.

She said buying new mattresses was useless without the University Authority heeding the cry of the traumatised, helpless students.

“Students, who can afford accommodation in the town have since deserted the bedbug-infested hostels, whose conditions are worsened by lack of electricity and ceiling fans,” she said.

A concerned parent, who also has a daughter in one of the hostels said: “These worrisome issues may not be peculiar to Unical. Check out the situation of the students’ hostels in UNIUYO.

“The moral issue here is how the University Authorities allow students to pay for hostels and abandon them to suffer sleepless nights due to the bedbug epidemic. How can students concentrate and do serious studies without having a restful night’s rest, which is a sine qua non for brain work that university studies entail?

Living condition of UI hostels nothing close to pleasant – Students

At the nation’s premier university, University of Ibadan, the students, who spoke with the newspaper on condition of anonymity said: “The situation of UI hostels differs according to the respective hostels. However, the uniform condition is not so pleasant.

“Generally speaking, the toilets are bad. Water supply is dependent on the frequency of electricity and water does not run in individual bathrooms but in general tanks, making it difficult for those who stay on topmost floors to get water.

Some hostels supply bunks and beds (majorly females) while some do not.

“Also, majority of the male hostels are plagued with the invasion of bedbugs.

“The rooms are also too congested (4 in a small room, 8 in a fairly large room) giving only little space for occupants to enjoy.

“Electricity is fair but the frequency has greatly reduced compared to how it was, few years ago. The issue of blackout during exam has also been consistent and no one can tell why.

In all, the living condition of UI hostels is nothing close to pleasant”

Responding, Dr. Adekeye Abiona, Dean of Students Affairs, University of Ibadan, said: “Last session, we had to renovate some of the facilities. For example, the toilet facility was addressed in all the halls of residence. From time to time, we have the Wardens coming up with one request or another other and we have been responding to them.

“We provide solar to complement the power supply. You know the issue of electricity is general in the country. There is nothing the University can do about that. But we do give them light anytime the IBEDC gives us light. In addition, we have solar installations in all the halls. But students will always complain.

“Talking about bedbugs, we fumigate the hostels and the surroundings twice every session. Whenever the students are on holiday, we do fumigate all the halls. This session, we have fumigated the halls twice. Some of them come with bedbugs from home. You can confirm this from our Jaja Services, and they will tell you what I have said is correct. We spend millions of Naira to fumigate the halls. That is the real position of things here.

“Right now, the Vice Chancellor has just approved the provision of bunks in some halls that requested it. So, we are doing our best. And don’t forget that the Federal Government is not interested in these halls. It is the University that is sustaining them. And we sustain the halls from what the students pay. The University also adds money to the maintenance for us. So, it is not the Federal Government that is responsible for maintaining the halls of residence.

“And we should not forget that the University is old. Many of the hostel facilities were put in place over 70 years ago. The issue of attrition is there. This is why private hostels are springing up to complement the ones being taken care of by the University. The University intends to have all the students in the hostels but this is impossible in view of the number and facilities on the ground, as well as the financial situation of the University. We are trying our best sincerely. We are trying our best,” the Don said.

UNN hostels undergoing phased renovation – Varsity

The challenge of Hostel infrastructure has been a recurrent issue at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), the first indigenous University in Nigeria. The state of Hostel facilities at the main Campus at Nsukka has made headlines in the past.

But Hostels or Halls of Residence at the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC) at the Enugu metropolis seem to be having a slightly better experience.

A visit to Prof. Kenneth Dike and Mbonu Ojike Halls of Residence showed that facilities were fairly in good shape, with boreholes for constant water supply.

A male student, who spoke to our reporter anonymously, said they don’t have much problem in the Hostels.

He said that although they still use water they fetched with buckets to flush the toilets, they are cleaned every morning by cleaners.

“The toilets are clean during morning periods but they are usually messed up in the afternoon by some students,” he said.

However, speaking on the state of Hostel infrastructure in the University, especially the main Campus at Nsukka, a senior management staff member, who didn’t want to be mentioned because he had no permit to speak to the press, stated that the Hostels were currently undergoing phased renovations.

“While renovation works have been completed on some of the Hostels, others will soon receive such a facelift,” he noted, insisting that the situation of the Hostels was no longer as bad as it was some time in the past.

“The Hostels are receiving attention; some of them are old, built over 30, 40 years ago. So naturally, they are no longer new, and because of the look, people tend to write them off that they are dilapidated.

“But recently, there have been a lot of developments; they are taking care of the Hostels, renovating them one after the other; the Hostels are very big,” the source said.

The source noted that the University was constrained from taking the option of Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, the Federal Government (FG) owns the Hostels and receives 30 to 40 per cent remittances on fees collected from them.

“This is a government property; it’s not entirely in the hands of UNN to make that decision. The Federal Government has to be involved.

“So, under that arrangement, it is very difficult for the University to hand them over to private companies to manage.

“Besides, the accommodation fees are laughable. Some still pay N20,000 per annum. If private companies should renovate such Hostels, they can’t collect anything less than N300,000, which will not be affordable for most of the students, especially the indigent ones.

“So, the University is trying to do the much as it can, especially in the toilet ends, where they usually have serious problems. But the renovations are in phases.”

He said one of the challenges in the Hostels was that some students mess up the Hostels, especially the toilet ends, despite several cleaners employed to ensure they are cleaned up regularly.

He, however, expressed happiness that the students’ leaders are taking up the matter themselves by appointing monitoring groups amongst themselves, who apprehend and collect fines from the errant students, who throw specks of dirt around or use the toilets inappropriately.

He said the block of Flats known as Zik’s Flats, built outside the University perimeter, but currently unoccupied due to the old age of the infrastructure, would soon be demolished and rebuilt based on a PPP arrangement.

“Zik’s Flats is not occupied presently but the University is exploring the option of PPP because it’s not entirely owned by the Federal Government, even though once in UNN, the University is in charge of the place.

“But it is dilapidated. So, the University has the power to a kind of negotiate with external people. So, I know there are a lot of companies, a lot of individuals, that the University is considering.

“So, very soon, there will be PPP but you know Zik’s Flats, they are no longer for renovation. Everything has to be pulled down and new structures developed there under PPP arrangement,” he said.

Refuse dump threatens students’ health at UNIBEN

The health of female students at Tinubu Hall 2 Hostel of the University of Benin is currently under threat as a result of indiscriminate dumping of refuse at the back of the hostel in Ugbowo Campus of the University.

The refuse dump, which is at the June 12 Shopping Complex, is growing into two heaps, threatening the environmental health of students, staff, and traders at the complex.A

Asid the health threat, the students’ hostels are overcrowded with poor sanitary conditions, especially in the female hostels.

To a female student, who gave her name as Jacinta and lives in Queen Idia Hall 1 hostel, adjacent to Tinubu Hostel 2: “The condition of the hostel is not too bad. But most times, the conveniences are littered and dirty due to the frequency of use by students.

“You know students are from different backgrounds, and this plays a major role in their sanitary dispositions. Some are brought up to maintain cleanliness while others are brought up to live in a dirty environment. So, when you have people live together, you will not rule out seeing people who keep their environment dirty. Sometimes, you wake up in the morning and see everywhere messed up.”

Another female student, who lives in Tinubu Hall 2 and does not want her name in print, said the sanitary conditions of the hostels were terrible but because she does not have any options; she has to manage. “The sanitary condition of our hostel is something else; the toilets, the bathrooms, and others are not just habitable at all, but there is nothing I can do about it for now. If you go to the TETFund or NNPC hostels, the sanitary conditions in those hostels are better, but they are more expensive. While we pay N 31,000 per bed space for a session, those other hostels pay N61,000 to N150,000, depending on your choice.”

Sunday Telegraph’s investigations reveals that the common hostel rooms contains about eight to 10 students each, who pay within N31, 000 to N61, 000 per bed space for a session, while elite hostel mostly constructed by agencies like NDDC, TETFUND and NNPC are more convenient, contain about three to four students, who pay between N60, 000 to N150,000 per session.

A male student, who gave his name as Joseph and stays in Hall 4, said he paid N47,000 for the hostel accommodation but decried the sanitary conditions of the hostels.

He said: “The toilets are something else. If you can afford it, rent accommodation for your son outside the campus. What we have here is terrible. Sometimes, there is no water here. ”

When asked if there are no cleaners? He said. “There are cleaners but you know a public toilet is always dirty.”

Perpetual darkness at Alvan Ikoku Hostel G4

Students residing in Hostel G4 at Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education (AIFUE) are enduring living conditions described as deplorable, characterised by years of total darkness, a complete absence of in-hostel running water, and severely unhygienic sanitation facilities.

The hostel block, housing scores of students, has reportedly been without electricity for several academic sessions. This perpetual blackout forces students to rely on dangerous alternatives like candles or lanterns, severely impacting academic activities.

“Studying at night is a nightmare lamented Precious Chukwu, a 200-level student.

“We use candles or tiny rechargeable lamps, but it’s never enough light for proper reading. It strains the eyes, and the fear of fire is constant. How are we expected to excel?”

Compounding the crisis is the total lack of reticulated water supply within Hostel G4. There are no functional taps in the bathrooms, toilets, or common areas. Students have to fetch water from water points within the campus for cooking, bathing, and flushing toilets.

“Fetching water now seems a compulsory part of our timetable,” said Emeka Okafor, another resident. “It’s exhausting, time-consuming, and completely unacceptable for a university hostel in the heart of town”.

The absence of water and unreliable power has dire consequences for sanitation. The toilet facilities in Hostel G4 are widely condemned as “less than hygienic”.

“Sometimes, the stench from the toilets is unbearable, especially at night,” shared Boma George, visibly frustrated.

Beyond the critical issues of power, water, and sanitation, residents report generally dilapidated conditions. Mattresses in many rooms are worn, sagging, or infested. Common areas show signs of neglect, and basic repairs go unaddressed.

Students endure conditions that not only hinder their academic pursuits but also pose significant risks to their health, well-being, and dignity.

We live in pitiable conditions in UNIOSUN – Students

At the Osun state-owned University (UNIOSUN), the situation is no less different.

Students, who spoke to the Sunday Telegraph, lamented that a lot of them were living in a pitiable conditions.

Their complaint does not only focus on the sizes of the rooms but also on the poor facilities and lack of basic infrastructure needed for a comfortable home. Also, the capacity and unhealthy state of the facility are appalling, and these, to a large extent, have left them with no choice but to rent apartments.

A student from the department of Linguistics & Communication Studies, College of Humanities and Culture, Ikire Campus, who simply identified herself as Biola, said that the condition of their hostel was as if they were living in prison, owing to the number of students in a room.

Biola said that despite the number of hostels at the Ikire Campus of the institution, students accommodated in the hostel were finding it so difficult to enjoy their private lives due to overcrowding.

She said: “The Ikire campus of the university has nearly 10 hostels, all owned and managed by the institution. These hostels are designated exclusively for 100-level students, who are required to pay a compulsory accommodation fee of ₦120,000.

“Each room in the hostel accommodates four students, which often leads to overcrowding and discomfort. The limited space makes it difficult for students to enjoy any form of privacy or personal convenience.

“This congestion also contributes to excessive heat, especially during warmer months.”

Corroborating this, another student of the institution, Abayomi Abas, said that apart from space constraints, there were several other significant challenges.

Abas said lack of a stable power supply and frequent power outages were affecting the students’ ability to study, rest, and carry out basic activities.

“In addition to space constraints, there are several other significant challenges. One major issue is the unreliable power supply. Frequent power outages affect the students’ ability to study, rest, and carry out basic activities.

“Furthermore, cooking is strictly prohibited in the hostels, forcing students to rely on buying meals daily. This increases their financial burden and leaves them with little opportunity to save money.

“Another persistent problem is the lack of access to clean, running water. Many of the hostels do not have functional water systems, compelling students to fetch water from external sources.

“Overall, the current hostel conditions at Ikire campus present significant challenges that need urgent attention to improve the living and learning experience for first-year students”.

While some students are lamenting over the poor condition of their schools’ hostels, others complain of the inability of their school authorities to put a structure on the ground.

Kehinde Abdulateef said their school management has refused to build hostels for students, as many of the students live outside the school.

“Worse is that they are not making any effort to provide accommodations for us; there is no sign that it will be anytime soon.”

Reacting, the management of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) debunked the allegations, describing them as unfounded.

According to the institution’s image maker, Ademola Adesoji, the institution ensures the provision of adequate security, steady water supply, and solar-powered electricity to ensure a conducive living and learning environment for our students.

He said: “Contrary to the assertion that there are multiple hostels owned by the University at Ikire Campus, the University owns only one hostel: Akire Hostel, which accommodates 104 students.

“Due to the increasing student population and the strong demand for on-campus accommodation, the University has entered into partnerships with reputable private hostel owners, who operate hostels around the campus.

“These partnerships were carefully structured with conditions that include 24-hour security, steady water supply, and solar-powered electricity to ensure a conducive living and learning environment for our students.

“We can confirm that all hostels, both University-owned and privately managed, are equipped with solar-powered lighting systems, which ensure that students enjoy 24-hour lighting. This initiative was implemented in response to the known challenge of irregular power supply in Ikire town, and it continues to provide dependable power for students’ comfort and study needs.

“Regarding water supply, the entire Ikire community has faced general water availability issues. However, in all our partnered hostels, including Akire Hostel, arrangements have been made to ensure that designated porters pump water regularly, so that students can access water as and when due. In some cases, where students have had to fetch water outside, it has been linked to wastage or frequent damage to plumbing installations, often resulting from misuse. We wish to assure the public that repairs are ongoing to restore water access to the affected rooms and maintain a continuous supply.

“At Osun State University, the welfare of our students remains a top priority, and we remain committed to providing an environment that supports academic success and personal well-being.”

Private Hostel providers smile at OAU

For private hostel providers, it is a boom period as they rent out their properties to students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile–Ife, Osun State.

Due to the accommodation situation in one of the country’s first-generation universities, students who can afford it part with between N150,000 per annum and N5 million, depending on the facilities available and where it is situated.

This is all due to the lack of enough bed space in the university founded in 1962.

A student, who spoke with the newspaper on condition of anonymity said: “Typically, each block has two big tanks that service them. However, some have reservoirs.

“The way the hostels are designed – two blocks are joined together, which would contain about 360 students, serviced by 2 water tanks. This isn’t enough for the students.

“Add to it that not all blocks have a tank and only some of them deliver clean water, and you get a bottleneck.

“The bed space from the university authorities is N50,000, with about N3,500 extra for clearance.

“Students sell it for anywhere between the range of N50, 000 -N150,000. It all depends on the location of the hostel and the block.

Different hostels all face different challenges.

“I even once heard the rumour of a room at PG (Post Graduate Hostel) going for N200,000 because it was a 3-man room or 1-man room as opposed to the general 6+ man room.

“Accommodation off-campus varies depending on a lot of factors: namely, proximity to the school gate, light, water, security, accessibility, etc.

“I’ve seen self-contained go for N40, 000 and others at N350,000 per annum. I just saw some units of 5-bedroom flats going for N5 million per annum.

UNILAG students moving after phased renovation

At the University of Lagos, students are just moving in after being off the campus as a result of the renovation of the hostels.

A 400-level student of Estate Management, who simply identified himself as Ayo, said that occupants of Marire and Moremi Halls, as well as the new hostels, have just moved in. Some students have not started lectures on site due to the hostel issues. Most of the Hostels are still under renovation.

