Varsity Honours Rep Member, Idem With Main Hostel Block

Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, has named its main hostel block after Rt. Hon Uyime Idem, a two-term member of the House of Representatives for Ukanafun/ Oruk Anam federal constituency, Akwa Ibom State.

Hon Idem joins the ranks of a few distinguished Nigerians who have enjoyed this privilege.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Uyo on Saturday, the Founder and Chancellor of the institution, Pastor Bassey, said the Institution opted to honour the lawmaker owing to his numerous achievements across his federal constituency in particular and Akwa Ibom State in general.

He averred that the lawmaker has carried out visible empowerment programs among youths, women and embarked on several life-touching projects across his constituency.

Pastor James opined that the management of the institution, after due diligence, decided to honour the lawmaker as a way of encouraging him to do more for humanity.

He said, “The management is happy to celebrate Rep idem, and this honour will put him in the hearts of our teeming students, including the international community.

“He is a record breaker, a mentor of the youths and a lover of humanity. Hon Uyime Idem is a great performer, no one can ignore ”

He emphasised that Southern Atlantic University is poised to become a hub for academic excellence, offering a wide range of undergraduate programmes designed to meet global standards and market demands.

According to the founder of the institution, “the university was born with a vision to provide quality education rooted in discipline, innovation, and moral values, while equipping students with practical skills to compete on a global scale

He also highlighted that the university remains affordable to all Nigerians, irrespective of the top-notch academics and conducive learning environment.