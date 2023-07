University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has appointed Michael Ubom as director of physical planning and development. The school said in a statement that the appointment would last for five years.

In a letter signed by the Registrar of the institution, Dr. Gloria Chindah, the decision was taken by the university’s council at its 184th meeting. Ubom has served as the deputy director of physical planning and development at the same university before the new appointment.