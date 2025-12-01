Varsity Don Harps On Kindness As Tool For Societal Dev

Professor of Neurophysiology, General Basic and Cell Physiology, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Abiodun Oladele Ayoka, has emphasised kindness as a vital tool for achieving a good and developing society.

Ayoka said there was a need for every Nigerian to turn their feeling of kindness into power and undeniable action, saying kindness in their hearts is a must-have for all human beings.

He made this known at the Lions International, Osun Esteem Lions Club (District 404-B2 Esteem Award Luncheon installation of Lion Dr Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo as the 5th President, held in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Ayoka, who was the guest lecturer at the event which brought together members of the international organisation, traditional rulers, community leaders, students, among others, urged people of the country to always be kind to people around them.

“You are turning your personal feeling of kindness into powerful, undeniable action. Prioritising humanity, we must never forget that kindness in our hearts is a must-have for all human beings. We must prioritise it above wicked hearts and selfish beings. Nothing will ever beat the genuine love of humanity.

“Selfishness thrives where kindness cannot be found, fostering division and hardship. Therefore, it is our duty, and our privilege, to ensure that kindness prevails in every interaction, every engagement, and every decision. We are all encouraged to show kindness in all our dealings. Let this be our standard, our measure of success, and the hallmark of our leadership.

“Kindness is the act of selfless service, giving empathy, love, forgiveness, and kind words, which creates a safe space for the generations to come. Kindness is not limited, regardless of age or race; kindness makes existence more accommodating and comfortable. Kindness as an Active Principle.

“Kindness is often mistaken for a gentle and passive feeling. We must understand it for what it truly is an active and muscular principle. Kindness is the selfless service that gives empathy, love, forgiveness, and kind words.

“It is the conscious, daily choice to look beyond our own immediate needs and see the world through the eyes of another. This is why service, at its core, is simply kindness in motion. It is the willingness to expend our energy, time, and resources not for recognition, but for the sole purpose of lightening another’s burden.

“The result of this active kindness is the creation of a safe space for all people, regardless of age, background, or race. Kindness makes existence more accommodating and comfortable, and it is the single greatest legacy we can leave for the generations to come.”

Speaking, Lion Dr Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo, who was installed as the 5th President of Osun Esteem Lions Club, Osogbo, said he would do everything within his reach to ensure he contributes to the development of society.

Arapasopo, who is the NLC Chairman in Osun, said his lifelong mission has been to serve humanity and contribute meaningfully to societal development.

He said: “My lifelong mission has been to serve humanity and contribute meaningfully to societal development. That mission remains unchanged. I commit my time, resources, and energy to elevate our club’s impact through sustainable and transformative service projects”.

“As we begin this Lions service year, our goal is to raise N75million for humanitarian projects. I therefore encourage each and every one of you here today to support this noble cause. Together we can bring hope and relief to the less privileged and put smiles on many faces”

Earlier, in his valedictory/handing over speech, the 4th President of Osun Esteem Lions Club, Lion Moses Adewuyi highlighted some remarkable achievements during his tenure, appreciating every member of the Lions Club for their support.

Adewuyi said, he was able to implement quality community service project and awareness campaigns such as hunger relief to the vulnerables, diabetes screening and treatment, sight awareness and preservation, environmental sanitation and distribution of cleaning equipment to the market women, youth engagement, vocational Training and digital inclusion capacity building of which it touched the lives of countless individuals and less privileged among others.