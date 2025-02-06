Varsity Don Bags 3 Years In Prison For Electoral Fraud

Share

The Akwa Ibom State High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has sentenced Prof Ignatius Uduk to three years imprisonment for electoral fraud during his engagement as Collation/Returning Officer for Essien Udim State Constituency seat in the 2019 General Elections.

After five years of prosecution, Justice Bassey Nkanang in a judgement delivered yesterday on a case brought before the Court by the Prosecution, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC), convicted Prof Uduk on 2 of 3 Count Charge, sentencing him to three years imprisonment on each to be served concurrent.

The case had Mr Clement Onwuenwunor, SAN as Counsel to the INEC, while George N. Ezeugwu stood for the Defendant, Prof Uduk.

The Professor of Human Kinetics at the University of Uyo (Uniuyo), who appeared on the judgement day on a wheelchair told the Court that Uniuyo had forcefully retired him in 2020 over the case.

“My services were terminated by the University of Uyo and I was forcefully retired in 2020. Also because of this case my salary was stopped since 2020. So I am appealing to this court to give me soft landing,” he had pleaded, for mercy.

Share

Please follow and like us: