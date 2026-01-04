McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, climaxed the year 2025 with some signature activities which underscore its commitment to ensuring continuous growth, improved student welfare and strengthened academic delivery.

It included the commissioning of three landmark infrastructure projects, Christmas Carol and its end-of-the-year party where exceptional contributions made by members of staff to the growth and development of the university were recognised.

The newly completed Female Hostel, the Second Phase of the University Cafeteria and the Extension of the College of Allied Health Sciences were unveiled in a ceremony that marked a defining moment in the institution’s development trajectory.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Francis Igbasan, described the event as a major stride in the University’s vision for excellence.

He noted that the projects reflect strategic planning, financial discipline and the collective dedication of the University community and its partners. He expressed profound gratitude to God and to all whose contributions brought the projects to fruition.

Highlighting the new ultra-modern Female Hostel, Professor Igbasan stated that the facility constructed solely from the University’s Internally Generated Revenue stands as proof of prudent financial management and the institution’s commitment to providing students with a secure and conducive living environment.

He added that the project affirms McPherson University’s capacity to deliver world class infrastructure through careful planning and responsibility. The Vice Chancellor also commended the Parents’ Consultative Forum (PCF) for constructing and fully equipping the Second Phase of the University Cafeteria.

He described the effort as a remarkable act of parental sacrifice and partnership, noting that the cafeteria will serve not only as a dining space but as a symbol of love, trust and continued support for the students.

According to a statement by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tokunbo Olakunle, Igbasan emphasized the academic importance of the newly expanded College of Allied Health Sciences complex, which now includes additional lecture theatres, state of the art skills laboratories and staff offices.

According to him, the extension significantly enhances the University’s capacity to train highly skilled professionals in nursing, public health and medical laboratory science.

The projects were officially commissioned by the Visitor to the University and General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria (FGCN), Rev. Dr. Sam Aboyeji, who graced the event with his wife, Rev. (Dr.) Mrs. Olabisi Aboyeji.

The ceremony also featured the presence of distinguished guests, including the National Secretary of the FGCN, Rev. Samson Alawode, and his wife, the Chairman of the McPherson University Board of Trustees, Engr. Kunle Allen, as well as the Chairman of the Education Board, Rev. Tunde Lemo.

The event concluded with expressions of appreciation and a vote of thanks from the Ag. Registrar, Mr. Olufemi Adebowale, to the General Overseer, the entire Foursquare family, and all those in attendance. He reaffirmed the University’s dedication to sustaining its developmental momentum and prayed for continued divine guidance, prosperity for the institution, and journey mercies for all as they returned to their various destinations.

Christmas Carol, honour for staff

In a colourful display of music, unity and celebration, the university held its annual Christmas Carol of Seven Lessons at the Stephen & Hannah Obaro Multipurpose Hall.

The event drew members of the University community including management staff, academic and non-teaching staff, students and pupils from the Staff School.

The ceremony also featured drama presentations from students, along with soul lifting songs ministration from both staff and students, creating a vibrant and spiritually enriching atmosphere for all in attendance.

Professor Igbasan delivered a heartfelt Christmas address in which he expressed immense joy at the gathering and showed the significance of the season as a moment for gratitude, reflection and renewed hope.

He noted that the institution had experienced remarkable progress in the past year and attributed the success to the collective commitment of staff and students.

Highlighting key infrastructural achievements, Professor Igbasan announced that the university had dedicated several facilities including the new Stephen Hannah Obaro Multipurpose Hall and a modern health centre.

He added that newly constructed male and female hostels had been completed to enhance students’ comfort and support their academic journey.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of outstanding staff for the 2024/2025 academic session. Five staff members, Rev. Ibiwunmi Alo (University Chaplain), Miss. Comfort Gomina, Mr. Babalola Oluwasegun, Miss. Odunayo Seriki and Mrs. Amos Oluwatosin, received awards for their exceptional service.

The awardees comprised two junior staff and three senior staff who distinguished themselves in duty. Professor Igbasan concluded his address by appreciating the Chaplain and the Chaplaincy Board for organizing the programme. He encouraged the university community to embrace the spiritual essence of Christmas and wished everyone a peaceful festive season and a prosperous New Year.

The event came on the heels of that of the College of Natural and Applied Sciences (COLNAS), where it recognised exceptional contributions made by members of staff to the growth and development of the College.

In his address, the Dean of COLNAS, Professor Victor Oyetayo, expressed heartfelt gratitude to God for another season of success and appreciated members of staff for their dedication and unwavering support from the beginning of the session.

He also thanked the Vice-Chancellor and the entire University Management for their consistent support and goodwill towards COLNAS, noting that such encouragement has continued to position the College as a cynosure among other colleges, particularly in research excellence and institutional governance.

Dr. Olubukola Agboola, one of the award recipients, stated that the recognition accorded staff at the event would serve as motivation for her and others to intensify their commitment to quality research and dedicated service, while upholding integrity in all responsibilities to McPherson University.