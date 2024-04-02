Varsity admits 551 students, harps on Godly virtues, academic success

The newly admitted students into McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo in Ogun State, have been charged to imbibe the culture of excellence, values and virtues of the university, and to take their studies seriously.

The call was made by the Vice-Chancellor of the private university, owned by the FourSquare Church, Prof Francis Igbasan during the 12th matriculation of the students for the 2023/2024 academic session, held at the University Multipurpose Hall.

The matriculation oath was administered to the students by the Acting Registrar of the institution, Mr. Olufemi Adebowale.

Undertaking the university’s oath of allegiance, the students pledged, among other things, to be of good conduct and ensure peaceful co-existence with all other members of the university community.

While congratulating the students, the Vice-Chancellor said: “Here at McPherson University, academic success is not an accident, you must work for it, and you must be studious to be the best.”

Igbasan, however, stressed that the university would not condoned any acts that are inimical to its well-being and development, saying the university has zero tolerance for sexual immorality, drug use and abuse, examination malpractice and other social vices.

He further counseled the students to avoid acts that could lead to termination of their studentship abruptly, and to be mindful of the kind of company they keep on campus and online, as evil communication corrupts good manners.

As a faith-based university, he admonished the matriculating students to participate in every spiritual activity organised by the University Chaplaincy from time to time, noting that they should take their relationship with God very seriously.

Giving the breakdown of students across the six colleges in the university, including the Centre for Continuous Education (Part-Time), the Vice-Chancellor hinted that a total of 551 students were successfully admitted and undertook the matriculation oath, having met the admission registration processes within the stipulated time.

The Vice-Chancellor, while lauding the parents, guardians and other guests, noted that the figure of the matriculating students was an improvement over last year, saying the bar of student enrolment would be raised by next academic session.

