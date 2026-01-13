Varsities To Get N2.5bn Each In TETFund 2026 Intervention

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has announced a major funding intervention for Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, with each university set to receive over N2.5 billion in the 2026 intervention cycle as part of a deliberate drive to boost research, innovation, and infrastructure development across the sector.

Under the scheme, polytechnics will receive N1.87 billion each, while Colleges of Education (CoEs) will get N2.06 billion each through the annual direct disbursement window.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arch. Sonny Echono, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at a Stakeholders’ Workshop on the 2026 Disbursement Guidelines, attended by heads of beneficiary institutions, where allocation letters were formally issued.

Echono explained that the allocations are part of a broader funding framework in which direct disbursements account for 90.75 per cent of total available funds, comprising 50 per cent annual direct disbursements and 43.75 per cent special direct disbursements.

According to him, 271 beneficiary institutions will receive uniform allocations under the annual direct disbursement scheme, irrespective of age, size, or student population. Specifically, universities will receive N2,525,932,228.02 each, polytechnics N1,871,059,920.53, and Colleges of Education N2,056,527,973.04.

“These funds are designed to strengthen critical physical infrastructure, improve academic programmes, accelerate research and innovation, and drive measurable transformation in Nigeria’s tertiary education system,” Echono said.

As part of reforms for the 2026 cycle, TETFund introduced a new intervention line—the Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN)—aimed at improving connectivity to global academic and research resources.

Echono noted that the Tertiary Education, Research, Applications and Services (TERAS) platform would be integrated into NgREN from 2026, creating a unified digital ecosystem for learning and research.

“With these investments, 2026 promises to be a year of growth, innovation, and tangible impact for our tertiary institutions,” he said.

He added that the Fund would continue to support research and development offices, laboratories, workshops, student exposure programmes, and industry-linked initiatives through private-sector partnerships and direct construction projects.

According to him, TETFund is also committing resources to security infrastructure, training, completion of abandoned projects, and improved technical design and execution standards.

“Research and innovation remain central to our mandate. We are supporting the National Research Fund, the Research Meets Industry initiative, and the commercialisation of viable research outputs. ICT development remains critical, with multiple research laboratories under construction,” Echono stated.

He disclosed that four ICT-related research laboratories are expected to be completed and commissioned this year, while two additional labs have commenced and are scheduled for completion next year.

In agriculture, Echono said the Fund is transitioning from traditional university farm models to modern greenhouse systems and mechanised equipment to enhance productivity and reduce labour intensity.

He further warned beneficiary institutions to fully utilise their 2025 allocations, stressing that future funding would be driven by performance, enrolment levels, and demonstrable progress.

“Institutions with unutilised funds will not access additional allocations until existing resources are deployed. We are strengthening monitoring, promoting knowledge sharing, fast-tracking fund releases, and ensuring contractors are paid within two weeks of certified milestone completion to eliminate delays,” he added.