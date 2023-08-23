Varsities’ To Commence Implementation Of New Curriculum September – NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said that as from September 2023, universities in the country would begin implementation of the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS), aimed at repositioning the education sector to meet up with global best practices, innovation and development.

The CCMAS is a statutory document of the NUC but co-developed with the universities with 30percent input, where each university would develop it’s actually curriculum for senate’s approval to the minimum limit of loads set by senate.

Speaking at a Stakeholders’ Colloquium on CCMAS on Wednesday in Abuja, Acting Executive Secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki, noted that CCMAS would help in shaping the nation’s education sector, help in producing employable graduates and promote global competitiveness.

He said: “The reviewed Curriculum is endowed with unique features tailored to meet the evolving demands of the rapidly changing world. It emphasises interdisciplinary learning, soft and critical skills development, entrepreneurship and value creation.

“Thus, the CCMAS reflects a global perspective that would equip our graduates with the 21st Century knowledge and wherewithal that transcend traditional boundaries.

“We stand on the precipice/threshold of change, and I want to implore each and every one of us to engage wholeheartedly, in the discussions to follow, aimed at paving the way for a successful implementation of the CCMAS, which will take effect from September, 2023.

“We all have a commitment to embrace the new skills and opportunities that will emanate from the full deployment of the new Curriculum. It is, therefore, our clarion call on all, not only to adapt, but also to key fully into the dynamic, globalized and interconnected world of the 21st Century.

“The mandate of the NUC is to guide the nation’s Universities, and by so doing, it stands as a beacon of hope for the entire university system. For instance, the 30% input expected from the Universities into the new Curriculum deployment process, is not a mere formality, but a vital mechanism that fosters synergy and also accommodates/promotes the peculiar needs of each institution.

“The percentage was derived from a thoughtful consideration of the transformational impact of the Curriculum on the future graduates of our Universities. ”

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, who pledged the commitment of the Federal Government in ensuring the nation’s education system remained nationally relevant and globally competitive, urged universities yet to complete work on their

30 per cent component to do so within the shortest possible time and submit for review as the next academic session would soon roll in.

Mamman further encouraged universities to make optimal use of the 30 per cent university senate’s input, and to ensure that learning outcomes, skills as well as soft skills were acquired, irrespective of the core discipline.

”There is no better place and time than now to develop a strategy that will guide tertiary institutions particularly universities in their mandate to provide appropriate manpower for the country.

“This is through using a curriculum and applying minimum standards that would guarantee we teach our students in such a way and manner that they would be highly skilled and employable to contribute to national development efforts.

”70 per cent of the total curriculum is captured in the CCMAS while 30 per cent of the curriculum has been ceded to universities Senates to build in the uniqueness of their various universities.

“This principle allows for a good deal of adaptation that suits not only local peculiarities of the universities but provides universities opportunities to carve a niche for themselves in areas of comparative advantage.”

In a keynote address, Former Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Michael Faborode noted that with CCMAS, the curriculum should be rated amongst the third best in addressing Nigeria’s issues, it should in achievement of strategic Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensure ICT driven universities, enhance functional skills for students and promote uptake of research results.

“Quality education is the primary told for national development. The quality of the Nigeria University System to meet national development needs is dependant on the availability of a dynamic 21st century centered curriculum.”

The 17 disciplines under CCMAS are Administration and Management, Agriculture, Allied Health Sciences, Architecture, Arts, Basic Medical Sciences, Communication and Media Studies, Computing and Education.

Others are Engineering and Technology, Environmental Sciences, Law, Medicine and Dentistry, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Sciences , Social Sciences and Veterinary Medicine.