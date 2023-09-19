Varsities, students, parents on war path over school fees

While the dust raised by the increment in the students’ obligatory fees and utility charges by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) authorities and other public universities for new and returning undergraduates, which has continued to generate controversies in the last few weeks is yet to settle, the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), last week, again announced a hike in the institution’s school fees. The hike, however, did not go down well with parents, students and education pundits, who are accusing the Federal Government and university managements of plans to price university education out of the reach of the less-privileged students, as some of them may drop out of the system. The universities have attributed the development to the rising cost of learning materials and the need to adequately fund their institutions to meet the students’ academic needs. In particular, Nigerian students, under their umbrella body, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), who have since kicked against the hike had in the last weeks staged a series of protests across several campuses in the country, insisting that the hike in their school fees should be halted.

The students, who said the increment in school fees by the Vice-Chancellors did not have a human face, called on the Federal Government rather than allow any hike in school fees in universities, should invest the proceeds from the subsidy removal to fund education. According to NANS, the hike in school fees by almost 400 per cent in several federal universities is not only wrongly-timed, but also ill-advised given the harsh economic situation in the country, in which parents and guardians are not immune. Lamenting the attendant effects of the hike, the union stated that many students might be forced to drop out of their institutions for their inability to afford the current high fees. The management of UNILAG had in July increased students’ Obligatory fees and utility charges from N26,000 and N69, 000 to between N100,000 and N193,000 for courses without Lab/Studio and for courses with Lab/Studio, respectively.

Under the new fees, hostel fees were raised from N25,000 to N90,000, while Faculty fees and Departmental fees for fresh undergraduates in the sciences are N22,000 and N25,000, respectively. The management led by the ViceChancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola had hinged its decision on what it described as the “prevailing economic realities in the country,” and for the university to stay afloat to deliver quality university education.” But, NANS, which opposed the increment, had for two times led other students to protest the increase in school fees, and demanded immediate reversal of the fees. Led by the NANS President, Usman Umar Barambu, the students last Wednesday during their protest stormed Akoka main campus of the university, the second time in the last two weeks, insisting on reversal of the fees, which the management had said would be difficult to do. The students, who vowed to continue the protest until their school fees are returned to the status quo, demanded among others, the reversal of the obligatory fees, reversal of hostel fees and reinstatement of Students’ Union at the university, which was alleged to have been proscribed during the administration of the late Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe. NANS, which opposed the hike, said hat the increment in the school fees and other charges was ill-timed, and called for reversal of the new school fees regime by the management.

UNILAG’s review

But, following the last Wednesday protest, the management on Thursday at a meeting with the leadership of NANS, led by Barambu and UNILAG Faculty leaders succumbed to the students’ demands by announcing the review downward of the obligatory fees for new students from N126,325 to N116,325 for courses without Lab/ Studio and N176,325 to N166,325 for courses with Lab/Studio. And, for returning undergraduates, the fees was reviewed from N100,750 to N80,750 for courses without Lab/Studio; and N140,250 to N120,250 for courses with Lab/Studio; while from N190,250 to N170,250 for Medical/Pharmacy students and students in Health Sciences. The utility charges for all categories of students was reduced to N15,000 from N20,000; while for undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees was reduced to N43,000 from N90,000; for hostels in Idi-Araba campus, the hostel fees was reduced to N65,000 from N120,000; and hostel fees for Sodiende Hall was reduced from N250,000 to N135,000. Also, the convocation fees for final year students earlier fixed for N30,000 has been reduced to N27,000. The Vice-Chancellor, however, lamented the horrible situation of the university in the face of the prevailing economic realities, and the struggle to meet its obligations to students, staff and municipal service providers, among others. Meanwhile, Prof Ogunsola has pledged that “No UNILAG students would drop out of the institution due to fees,” even as she stressed that the goal of the 62-year-old university is to deliver quality education to its students regardless of class, tribe and creed. The Vice-Chancellor also restated the commitment of the ivory tower to the actualisation of the measures put in place to cushion the effect of payment on parents, which include Instalment Payment Option, Revitalisation of Students’ WorkStudy programme, Assistance to Indigent Students, Triple A Project, Pay for Mentors Project, Scholarship Opportunities, among others.

OAU, others

For students of Obafemi Awolowo University and their parents, it is no longer a tea party as the authorities of the university on Thursday announced a new school fees regime for fresh and returning students of the institution. According to the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olarewaju, in a release, the decision was taken by the Senate of the university at its emergency meeting on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. In the new fees regime, fresh students in the Faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities will pay N151,200, while returning students of the same faculties will pay N89,200; and for the Faculties of Technology and Science, the new students are to pay N163,200 and the returning students of the same faculties will pay N101,200, respectively. Again, new students admitted into Faculties in the College of Health Sciences, and the Faculty of Pharmacy will pay N190,200; while returning students will pay N128,200.

This is excluding hostels accommodation fees. Prior to the increment, science students, who were paying N73, 000, are now required to pay N190, 000, while non-science students who paid N69, 000 before, under present fees regime are to pay N170, 000. On whether the management would slash the fees, Olarewaju, who said he could not comment on that, however, added that the students have not started paying the new fees as that would begin from October when the institution will resume for the next academic session. Like the situation at UNILAG, the management of UNIJOS has also reduced the students’ school fees to N110,000. Some other universities that have also hiked their school fees and utility charges include Federal University, Dutse; Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare; Federal University Lafia; University of Uyo; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; University of Maiduguri; Bayero University, Kano; University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), among others. At the University of Nigeria, which increased its school fees by over 100 per cent across all levels, first year students of the Faculties of Social Sciences, Agriculture Sciences, Education and Arts are to pay N110,000; 200 and 300-Level students are to pay N85,000, while final year students will pay N83,000. And, in the Faculties of Business Administration and Environmental Science, 100-Level students will now pay N114,000, while 200 and 300 Level students will pay N85,000; and final year students will pay N83,000. Similarly, Faculties of Physical Sciences and Biological Sciences will now pay N112,000, N85,000, N83,000 respectively; while students in the Faculty of Engineering are to pay N116,000; and N85,000 for 100-Level, 200 and 300-Level; and final year students will N83,000, respectively. Under the new fees, students in the Faculties of Law and Veterinary Medicine will now pay N119,000; N95,000 and N92,000; and those in Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Health sciences and Basic Medical Sciences are to pay N120,000; N95,000 and 92,000,” respectively, while hostel fee was also increased to N35,000, annually.

Students

Confirming the review of the school fees by UNILAG, NANS Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tope Giwa, an undergraduate of the university, told New Telegraph that the reduction was agreed upon by the student body and the management as part of the outcomes of the meeting. And, on whether the students are comfortable with the review and if the protest will still continue, Giwa stated that as a result of the review the protest had been suspended by the union. But, contrary to NANS spokesman’s position, some UNILAG students, who spoke with New Telegraph berated the leaders of the union that met with the management, saying they did not represent the students’ interest, as they were only there to make case for the reinstatement of students’ unionism in the institution. A 100-Level undergraduate, who did not want his name in the print, queried what manner of review or percentage of reduction was the so-called NANS agreed to with the Vice-Chancellor, saying: “If you look at it critically you will realise that only N10,000 was removed from fresh students’ fees and N20,000 for returning students.” Some other students added: “Does NANS want the students to take that for reduction? They were staging the protest and at the meeting to do their bidding and not for the interest of the majority of the students.

The NANS President, Usman Umar Barambu and men merely capitalised on the situation to launch the lifting of the ban on students’ union in UNILAG. When the school resumes the students of UNILAG will demand for the review of their obligatory fees and utility charges.” Meanwhile, to protest the increment of their fees, the OAU Students’ Union, New Telegraph learnt, had petitioned some commercial banks, and warned them from accepting any school fees payment from OAU students now pending the reversal of the fees by the university management. According to the union, failure to comply with the banks would instantly lead to confrontation between the leadership of the students and the banks. The students accused the university management for its decision to increase the school fees astronomically without recourse to the economic realities in the country. Also the University of Jos (UNIJOS) Students’ Union had on Tuesday, last week, protested the hike in their school fees and other sundry charges by the institution. The students were said to have barricaded the main gates to the institution in their agitation for the university authorities to reverse the increment.

The students, who carried placards with different inscriptions indicating their demands, demanded an immediate reversal of the fees considering the economic hardship currently experienced in the country. The President of the union, Longmun Dakon, said: “As a union, we have been having serious engagements with the university authorities before it was now reduced to N110,000. The hike is unaffordable to students because it is on the high side and of course, many students would drop out of school.”

Staff unions

However, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has repeatedly condemned moves by the Federal Government to introduce school fees in federal universities so as to price university education out of the reach of the students and parents, insisted that the university is not a profit-making commercial centre. The National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who frowned on the fee increment in universities, once told New Telegraph that this was what the union had been consistently kicked against, but which the parents saw ASUU as the enemy of university and Nigerians.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders have accused the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of being aloof over the new school fees regime, saying the Vice-Chancellors have promised to take care of their interests. But, in his reaction, SSANU National Vice President (South West), Abdulsobor Salaam, who frowned on such insinuation or accusation said that there is no iota of truth, and insisted that it is a false one. He also stated that when the various staff unions in the university system embarked on strikes last year, it was to forestall some of the issues that are currently happening in the system.

Salaam said that as a result of the strike, SSANU members were being denied their salaries for four months, stating that “what was the reaction of those parents who are now accusing the unions?” “To date, our four months withheld salaries have not been paid. We are still operating a salary negotiated in 2009 with the Federal Government. The people seem to forget that SSANU members also have children in these universities and are affected by any school fees increment,” he added. While explaining that the ViceChancellors do not increase school fees, but the university Senates as such action is perfectly within their rights in line with university extant law to do so, but Salaam noted that in doing so, the realities of the economy should be put into consideration, which is the financial power of the students and their sponsors.

“If you know what universities spend on generators alone monthly, you will be alarmed, talk less of other facilities that make the university function. However, like I said, consideration should also be made for the students and their sponsors in view of our present existential realities,” he added. However, the National President of SSANU, Ibrahim Mohammed, noted that public universities are not receiving sufficient funds to cover their overheads, saying that given this scenario, it would be difficult to run the public universities without government funding. Again, he insisted that no tertiary institution could survive under the current dispensation if they did not hike their fees.

Parents

Some parents who flayed the Vice-Chancellors for their role in increasing the students’ school fees particularly at this period of economic hardship, also insisted that the government should be blamed for the development as the university managements are only acting the script put before them by the Federal Government. They, however, condemned the UNILAG Vice-Chancellor for what she called a review of the fees, saying there was no difference from what was charged before and now that it was said to have been reviewed.

The parents, who spoke with New Telegraph, further pointed out that if they are not acting the government’s script, what has the government or Minister of Education, the Proprietor and Visitor to the universities done to stop the Vice-Chancellors.a Speaking in similar manner, Mrs Mariam Idowu, who has two children at the University of Lagos said the university authorities are only responding to the government “body language,” even as she explained “were these not the same universities that the children have been going, why is it now that the Vice-Chancellor just woke up to realise that the government is not given them adequate money and that they could not run the universities, except to hike school fees. “This is what the Federal Government wants or has directed them to do,” she stated.

Also, Mr B. Oluwole, whose child is in 300-Level at OAU, wondered why the hike is following the same pattern across universities, saying it was a premeditated action by the Vice-Chancellors, with the hands of the government to unleash “financial terror” on parents. The lawyer, based in Lagos, said in every other climes education is usually subsidised, especially government-owned institutions, and hence in Nigeria school fees should not be left to the whims and caprices of the Vice-Chancellors and university Senates, who are only after funds they want to raise for their universities without consideration for parents’ socioeconomic status.

However, a parent, who did not also want his name in print, expressed fear that the university autonomy when fully implemented would give each university an unrestricted power and ego to charge tuition fees and other charges indiscriminately, if the current situation in our universities is anything to gloss over.