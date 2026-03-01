Universities in recent times have come under criticism for their perceived low impact on development. But the 35th Convocation of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), underscored the need to reposition Nigerian Universities as innovation hubs for entrepreneurship and national development, writes BIYI ADEGOROYE

With global attention focused on fashioning innovations that would enhance all-round development, the universities are tasked daily to ensure that they are living laboratories for development.

They are not only inundated with calls to produce innovations and strategies to solve contemporary challenges, but also to prepare for future socioeconomic demands. It is for this reason and more that the 35th Convocation lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, (OOU), Ago Iwoye, in Ogun State, put the issue on the front burner recently.

Titled: “Repositioning Nigerian Universities as Innovation Hubs for Entrepreneurship and National Development,” Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the Convocation Lecturer distilled the imperatives for universities to effectively position themselves as drivers of growth.

To Tijani, national growth is driven by the practical application of expertise rather than just formal qualifications or simply acquiring certificates, application of knowledge and productive skills derived from relevant institutions are more beneficial.

The universities exist to serve society, strengthen its host communities, and advance national development. He said the core contributions of universities include excellent teaching, relevant research, and knowledge applied to realworld problems, while scholarship boosts development, as the direct outcome of its relevance.

According to Tijani, OOU enjoys a strategic advantage, because Ogun State with unique economic and educational characteristics, namely economic power, as a leading state for internally generated revenue; an industrial hub for industry and manufacturing, and educational strength as a recognized education power base, hosting over 45 tertiary institutions, the strategic intersection of these factors, put OOU on the intersection of knowledge, industry, agriculture, and markets.

Varsities and national productivity

On the strength of the foregoing, this specific positioning of OOU grants the university a “special responsibility” to align with national goals, namely economic conversion, presidential agenda and serve as the “living laboratory” for development: By the economic conversion, he charged Nigerian universities to convert academic excellence into economic value and human capital into national productivity By operating as the “living laboratory,” he wants the universities to ensure that classrooms “become living laboratories, where research addresses real-world constraints, and knowledge improves livelihoods.” In that way, these efforts can directly support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda to build a prosperous, trillion-dollar Nigerian economy.

He said “Across Nigeria, we have invested heavily in education, with over 270 tertiary institutions, and the country must feel their impact. He challenged the graduates to deploy their skills with intent to grow the economy faster, because the relevance of universities is not only in the quality of its graduates but also the productivity of the country’s workforce.

“The challenges Nigeria faces today is not in the area of ambition, but productivity. Nigeria’s prosperity will not come from policy alone, rather its economic prosperity will be built when farmers, engineers, teachers, entrepreneurs and public servants all raise the standards of what they do. “

Abiodun’s accolades for OOU

OOU’s Visitor and Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in a message delivered by his Deputy, Eng. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, lauded the university for producing competent, innovative, and future-ready graduates, even as it is upholding high standards of discipline, innovation, and service.

He was effusive with commendation for the Pro-Chancellor, Professor Toyin Ashiru, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ayodeji Olayinka Agboola, and members of the Governing Council and Senate for sustaining the university’s ideals.

He said: “The 35th Convocation celebrates academic excellence, access, and institutional relevance. By placing reliable data at the centre of decision-making, our administration has enhanced transparency, improved outcomes, and ensured that every intervention across the education value chain is strategic and measurable.”

Abiodun highlighted that his administration’s premium on education informed the allocation of N275.4 billion, representing 17% of the state’s N1.7 trillion 2026 budget, to education – a reflection of his determination to expand access to quality education, reduce inequality, and ensure no child is left behind, regardless of background or location.

He congratulated the graduates and urged them to continue learning, asking questions, and serving as ambassadors of the university. He demonstrated his support for academic excellence, by donating N500,000 to each of the 13 best graduating students from the university’s faculties and N2 million to Master Ajayi David of the Faculty of Engineering, who emerged as the overall best graduating student.

On his part, Professor Agboola also commended Governor Abiodun for prioritizing education as a catalyst for holistic and transformative development, reaffirming OOU’s commitment to advancing a knowledge-driven economy anchored on innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable development aligned with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said: “A total of 5,808 undergraduates convoked. The statistics shows that 147 earned First Class (representing a 25.22 per cent increase on the total of 115 First Class recorded for the 2023/2024 session); 2,051 were in the Second-Class Upper Division; 3,527 in the Second-Class Lower Division; 571 had Third Class Degree; and 26 had a Pass Grade, while 86 (unclassified) graduated from our medical programme.

“For Postgraduate programmes, a total of 373 graduates will be awarded Postgraduate Degrees and Diplomas of the University: 256 graduates weree awarded Postgraduate Diploma and Master’s Degrees, while 117 will have PhD Degrees.” The Founder, Optimus Bank and Chairman, Mango Asset Management Mr. Ayo Ojuroye, , was conferred with Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science.”

Within the last one session, Prof Agboola said the university secured 100 per cent accreditation of its programmes by the NUC as a clear indication of its resolve to continually improve on the quality of education that it provides, thus safeguarding the recognition and respect of its graduates both nationally and internationally. As regards enhanced academic distinction, he said: “At the last Nigerian Law School Bar Final Examinations, 18 graduates from our Faculty of Law bagged First Class.

In addition, two of these great ambassadors – Soyinka, Taiwo Habibat and Olubode, Tolulope Bukola won 1st Prize in Civil Litigation and Professional Ethics and Skills, respectively. “The Faculty of Law also recorded a milestone achievement, the first set of their PhD graduates – Justice (Dr.) Olufunke O. Odubanjo, a High Court Judge and Dr. Adesanya Adebayo, a senior Officer at the Ogun State Ministry of Justice convoked

“The University also won a support of €15,000 euros from the French Embassy to set up a Digital Resource Centre for French Language Teaching and Development of Transversal Skills in the University, through the collaborative efforts of members of staff from the Faculty of Education and as regards Web Visibility, the university’s internet connectivity was upgraded from 300mbps Radio Wave Link to 1,500mbps Fibre-optic Service to support our various online resources. This lends credence to our commitment to continually improving our electronic/internet infrastructure for easy accessibility and visibility.

Founded a little over 40 years ago, the university currently ranks 16th nationally among 321 Nigerian universities, based on academic visibility, research output, and web presence. It is adjudged as the secondbest state-owned institution in Nigeria. The university has produced some of the best professionals, business tycoons and intellectuals in the country and abroad.

Top among them are Justice Kolawole Omotosho, recently elevated to the Court of Appeal, international legal luminaries like Barrister Olu Asekun, Barrister Okenla, the Executive Vice-Chairman and Group CEO Verdant Zeal Advertising, Dr Tunji Olugbodi, the immediate past AccountantGeneral of the Federation, Mrs Dr. Oluwatoyi Medeyin, some top security experts and the VC, Prof Agboola himself, who remains the first alumnus to rise to the position.

OOU’s Gen-Z VC

During the weeklong event, Prof Agboola left no one doubt about one peculiar thing – his intentionality in identifying and connecting with the student community as a prerequisite for building and sustaining a genial atmosphere in the University.

An alumnus of the University, he utilises these strategies as part of bottom-up approach to formulating and executing students and staff-friendly policies which have formed the bedrock of the peaceful ecosystem of the university since his assumption of office in 2022.

The 35th Convocation of the University which kicked off with a Special Jumat Service and Convocation Service at the Chapel of Abundant Life, Main Campus provided another opportunity for vivacious Oncology Professor to participate in a Health Walk for Staff and Students but also a Football Match. He further exhibited the bond with the community on stage and dance floor – and he did not disappoint anyone.

Draped in Agbada along with many of the principal staff, Agboola added colour to the Cultural Day and Convocation Play as he danced ecstatically to Apala music. Along with this was the Convocation cultural day which featured Ejire Akewi, Eyo, Sango and Egungun.

Nigeria’s place in the milieu

Development experts agree that one of such areas where universities and the private sector should blaze the trail is the digital economy.

Given the strategic position of Nigeria on the African continent, experts have posited the imperativeness for Nigerian universities to rise to the demand of the continental market, especially after last year’s World Bank’s declaration that the digital economy holds great prospects for Nigeria.

According to a recent World Bank Report, Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital economy revenues is projected to reach US$18.30 billion by the end of this year. “Nigeria is uniquely positioned to reap the benefits of the digital economy. Nigeria accounts for 47% of West Africa’s population, and half of the country’s 200 million people are under the age of 30.