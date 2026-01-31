Various Sides Of CAF’s Verdict On AFCON Final Fiasco

Who was in Morocco

During the final of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations played in Morocco, the major talking point of the game between host Morocco and eventual champion, Senegal, was not just about the victory and loss, but what transpired during the game, which almost marred the African showpiece tournament.

With the stadium filled with fans and other officials, it was expected to be the biggest final in recent years with the two sides looking forward to winning their second title, Morocco the first since 1976 while Senegal was looking forward to winning their second title in four years after emerging the champion during the 2021 tournament played in Cameroon.

However, with less than two minutes to the end of the final, with the game balanced at 0-0, everything changed with the centre referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala, just a moment after disallowing Senegal goal, awarded the host a penalty that turned the whole stadium and the world of football upside-down.

The Genesis

It all started after the final descended into disorder deep into stoppage time. With the score still 0–0, Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review of an incident involving Senegal defender Moussa Diouf and Morocco forward Brahim Díaz.

The decision triggered furious reactions from Senegalese players and officials, most of whom briefly walked off the pitch in protest with play halted for more than 15 minutes before the intervention of former Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane, who called on his teammates to return to the field and complete the game.

Díaz however missed the resultant penalty with Senegal goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, saving the Real Madrid forward’s attempted Panenka penalty, a turning point in the match. Senegal went on to seize the moment in extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring a powerful long-range strike to seal a historic victory.

The event had drawn widespread criticism from everywhere calling on the African football ruling body to stripped Senegal off the title. FIFA President Gianni Infantino criticised the conduct of some players, officials and supporters, describing the scenes as unacceptable.

The final sanctions

Morocco’s protest to have Senegal stripped off the title was outright was rejected by the disciplinary committee as the Terenga Lions were confirmed as champions. However, the team was given stiff sanctions with the country and players getting fines and suspensions.

The champions were fined $300,000 for supporters’ improper conduct while receiving another $300,000 for players and staff unsporting behaviour plus bringing the game into disrepute. There was another $15,000 fine for misconduct from the five yellow cards received in the final with the total fine amounting to $615,000.

The coach, Pape Thiaw, was suspended for five official CAF matches and fined $100,000 for bringing the game into disrepute while players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr suspended for two official CAF matches each, for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

The host country, Morocco, also received their own share of the sanction with the captain, Achraf Hakimi, suspended for two official CAF matches for unsporting behaviour and fined $100,000.

The county as a whole was fined $200,000 for stadium ball boys inappropriate behaviour as well as $100,000 for improper conduct of players and staff in- vading RRA. Morocco FA was also fine $15,000 for fans’ use of lasers with the total amount $315,000 with Ismael Saibario also suspended for three official CAF matches for unsporting behavious and fined $100k.

Reactions

However, there have been several people condemning the sanction as too lenient, while saying a precedent has been set and more countries might do same in future. According to a Nigeria official who craved anonymity, the sanction was too lenient on Senegal as there is need to do something to forestall such in the future.

“I am afraid that more country will likely go same route in the future and this might affect the integrity of the AFCON,” the official said. “In as much as I don’t want anything like taking the title away from Senegal, I think a stiffer sanction should have been to ban them from at least one AFCON to serve as a deterrent to others.

“No matter your grievances, you cannot walk off the pitch and bringing the game to disrepute especially in a final watched across the whole world.” beIN Sports commentator, Hafid Derradji, fiercely criticizes CAF’s decisions, while writing on his Social Media, de- scribing the exercise as much ado about nothing.

He added: “At last… the longest final in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations has come to an end. A final that didn’t end with the referee’s whistle, but spilled far beyond the field: into TV studios, newspapers, and across social media, before reaching the corridors of the Confederation of African Football.

“CAF tried to salvage what was left of its credibility…But the essential question remains: did it really succeed, or did it in- stead deepen the doubts and confusion? “And above all, when will the Confederation of African Football officially congratulate the Senegalese team for their continental title, as tradition dictates?

“It’s a final that ended on paper, but remains alive in the memory and in the many unanswered questions. “Congratulations to Senegal and best of luck to Morocco.”