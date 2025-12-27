Various Sides Of AFCON And Burden Before Chelle, Eagles

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is in its preliminary stage and already so many talking points abound on and off the pitch. It is important to appreciate the fantastic job done by the host country, Morocco.

The facilities on display are just amazing and the hosts deserve their flowers. All is about Morocco at the moment and there will be a week dedicated to the North African country with the prowess so far in sports, especially football.

The opening ceremony was a big spectacle that demonstrated the culture of Morocco and African tradition to a large extent. So far, the ongoing competition, even in its early stages, has shown the world that African football is on the ascendancy and it is only a matter of time for the rest of the world to appreciate that Africans are no longer pushovers.

So far, the skills exhibited have been wonderful just as some breathtaking goals have been witnessed in the continental showpiece. In the opening match, Morocco’s second goal against Comoros, scored by Ayoub El-Kaabi, is one of the best so far and likely to contest goal of the tournament.

It was a bicycle kick that left the defenders and goalkeeper stranded. Players from the top leagues are making an impact already as we saw Mo Salah secure a last-gasp goal to give Egypt a narrow 2-1 win over Zimbabwe.

It was also interesting to see Chelsea forward (on loan at Bayern) Nicolas Jackson scoring a brace for Senegal in their 3-0 win over Botswana.

The physicality exhibited so far is a typical African style that has not taken anything away from the overall standard of play.

The DR Congo/Benin game was a very competitive encounter. It was a tight end-to-end match that brought out the best from both sides in a match DR Congo won 1-0.

They have demonstrated that the CAF World Cup Playoff feat was no fluke and they will be up against Senegal in their next game, which potentially will be explosive. The attires of these African teams also deserve com- mendation. The Eagles of Mali blew me away with their jersey against Zambia.

It was a beautiful design and the best so far in my view, just as many other teams have added some touches to further beautify their respective outfits.

Entertainment has been total also. I have seen videos of how players sing and dance into the dressing room in peculiar African traditional ways.

Very interesting culture we have in Africa but, sadly, not many appreciate it. It is also important to note that CAF’s excuse of stag- ing AFCON this period because of the rains have been defeated.

It has been raining in Morocco almost every match day and even during games, but thanks to the good facilities provided by the hosts which have not allowed the rains to disturb games.

For the Super Eagles, the task before them in this tournament is enormous. No team is in Morocco to joke and the so-called minnow tag is fast disappearing.

The hosts had a scare in the opening match and even though they won 2-0, Comoros displayed good football and they were not disgraced.

The Eagles were not convincing in the opener against Tanzania. It was a match that should have been won convincingly but Nigeria struggled almost all through with missed chances and uncoordinated play.

Semi Ajayi should be playing in front of two centre defenders but to have him as a pair for main guy, Calvin Bassey, is not good enough. Ajayi is clumsy and could commit a foul anyhow against good opposition.

Manager Eric Chelle should get another centre-back to pair Bassey and push Ajayi forward to assist captain Wilfred Ndidi in the middle, especially for games Eagles need to be solid.

Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi did well but top man, Victor Osimhen, will have to relax and time his runs better to get the goals. Akor Adams was fantastic against Tanzania and he can get better in the competition.

Tunisia defeated Uganda 3-1 in their opening match and so the Eagles have their hands full today. This is a match that will show how far Nigeria can go in this tournament. The Tunisians are very fast, tactically disciplined and they can punish on the counter.

They are a very good side and Eagles must raise their game to stand any chance against the North Africans. The team has no excuse for failure in Morocco after the huge Federal Government motivation on the eve of their first game.

All the players got their land papers and national honour certificates which they were promised after coming second at the last AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

This team can perform much better than this and it is the duty of Chelle to figure that out. The stakes are high and the World Cup failure is enough to make the Eagles serious by going all the way.