Vardy To Leave Leicester City After 13 Iconic Years

Share

Leicester City Football Club has confirmed that the legendary striker, Jamie Vardy, will depart the club at the end of the season.

New Telegraph reports that this development will bring to a close an extraordinary 13-year spell at the King Power Stadium.

The 38-year-old forward, who joined the Foxes in 2012 from non-league side Fleetwood Town, has become a club icon and leaves as Leicester’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer, having netted 198 goals in 498 appearances.

Vardy played a pivotal role in one of the most remarkable achievements in English football history, scoring 24 goals during the 2015-16 season to help Leicester secure their first-ever top-flight title.

READ ALSO:

In a heartfelt message shared via a video on the club’s social media channels, Vardy expressed mixed emotions about his departure.

“To the fans of Leicester, I’m gutted that this day is coming, but I knew it was going to come eventually,” he said. “I’ve spent 13 unbelievable years at this club, with lots of success, and some downs, but the majority have all been highs.”

“It’s finally time to call it a day, which I’m devastated about, but I think the timing is right.”

Vardy’s journey from non-league football to Premier League champion has become a defining story of modern English football.

His departure marks the end of an era for Leicester City, with tributes pouring in from fans, teammates, and figures across the football world.

Share