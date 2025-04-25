Vardy To Leave Leicester At The End Of Season

Share

Leicester City captain Jamie Vardy will leave the club at the end of the season but intends to continue his playing career. Announcing the news yesterda, the Foxes described Vardy as “our greatest ever player”.

The 38-year-old striker, who joined in 2012 from non-league side Fleetwood Town, is the club’s record Premier League scorer with 143, and in all competitions has scored 198 goals in 498 appearances.

Vardy scored 24 times in the 2015-16 Premier League campaign, helping Leicester to the firstever top-flight title in their history. The former England international was also part of their 2021 FA Cupwinning side when the Foxes beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

“To the fans of Leicester, I’m gutted that this day is coming, but I knew it was going to come eventually,” Vardy said in a video posted by Leicester on social media.

“I’ve spent 13 unbelievable years at this club, with lots of success, and some downs, but the majority have all been highs. “It’s finally time to call it a day, which I’m devastated about, but I think the timing is right.”

