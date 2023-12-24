Varane Linked With Real Madrid Return

Ahead of the January transfer window, Real Madrid are said to be desperate to re-sign Manchester United‘s proven center-back Raphael Varane.

After David Alaba suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear during the 4-1 victory over Villarreal, which will keep him out of action for the rest of the season, Los Blancos may try to add another defender.

Carlo Ancelotti is already without the services of Brazil international Eder Militao after he suffered the same serious knee injury in August.

READ ALSO:

According spanish media, Real are therefore keeping an eye on former defender Varane, who has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season.

The four-time Champions League winner’s impressive display in the 0-0 draw at Liverpool last Sunday was his first Premier League start since September 30.

However, ESPN report exclusively that Erik ten Hag is keen on keeping both Varane and injured team-mate Casemiro beyond the January window as they are considered important players.

United will be targeting an improved second half of the season after crashing out of all European competition by finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

The Premier League and FA Cup are the only competitions left for Ten Hag and his men ahead of Saturday’s top-flight meeting at West Ham.