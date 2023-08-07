Varane Joins Guardiola In Criticising New Added Time Rule

Sunday’s Community Shield saw Arsenal equalise in the 11th minute of added time, with new FA plans in place to prevent time-wasting and ensure the ball is in play for longer.

The domestic season in England is now set to mirror last winter’s World Cup, where games consistently had double-digit stoppage time added, and every game in the opening weekend of the Championship saw at least eight minutes of added time.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola criticised the plans on Sunday and Manchester United defender Raphaël Varane, who retired from international football earlier this year citing a “suffocating” schedule, has now also criticised the FA.

“We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules,” Varane tweeted.

“Despite our previous feedback, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?

“As a player, I feel very privileged to do the job I love every day but I feel these changes are damaging our game. We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be, and put on amazing performances for fans to celebrate every week.