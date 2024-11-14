VAR Misread West Ham Penalty Against Man Utd

Share

Referees’ chief, Howard Webb says West Ham should not have been awarded a penalty during Erik ten Hag’s final game in charge of Manchester United on October 27.

The Hammers were given the decision on the recommendation of video assistant referee Michael Oliver following Matthijs de Ligt’s challenge on Danny Ings. David Coote, the onfield referee, had waved play on following the incident but awarded a penalty after reviewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

Jarrod Bowen scored the penalty, sealing a 2-1 win for West Ham. Ten Hag was sacked less than 24 hours later. “I thought it was a misread by the VAR,” Webb told Sky Sports’ Mic’d Up programme.

“A VAR that’s normally really talented and reliable but gets uberfocused in this situation on De Ligt’s leg. His leg came through on to Danny Ings, not making any contact with the ball.

