VAR Debuts At Lagos Liga Tourney

The organisers of the Lagos Liga have promised that the Video Assisted Referee (VAR) would be used during the knockout stages of the ongoing tournament in Lagos.

Speaking with journalists, the League Commissioner, Sandra Omoniyi, said they already promised the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, to deliver excellence.

“About VAR, what we promised the DG of the Lagos State Sports Commission and everyone is delivering excellence,” she said.

“If it has to do with improvising, we would rather not do it, so you can count on the credibility of Lagos Liga, so we will go the extra length to deliver excellence at the centre of excellence.”

Head of the tournament’s technical committee, Tobi Adepoju also explained the rules guiding the tournament as well as the use of the technology. “In the technical department, we have had a screening of players done and we are still expecting others.

Rest assured, players who have signed professional contracts will not play,” Adepoju said. “I’m excited about the innovative rules added to this tournament including the no-offside rule, the 40-minute mark and most interesting, the introduction of VAR.

Also, coaches can call for the VAR twice during the game (once per half).”

