Vanskere: Ready-to-wear, Future Of Fashion Industry

Evans Akere is the Creative Director and founder of Vanskere, one of the foremost brands in the Nigerian fashion industry. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the renowned designer, who hails from Edo State, Nigeria, speaks about launching the women’s wear line of the brand. He also shares why he believes ready-to-wear is the future of Nigeria’s fashion industry.

For many years, Vans Kere Fashion brand is known to cater for men’s style. Where is the new inspiration to add women’s wear to your brand’s line coming from?

Creating a fashion line for women has always been in my agenda. It’s been long I should have done this but I kept procrastinating. I keep saying I will do it next year and that year comes and something takes me off that agenda. I just had to pull all my strength and lunch it last year but I have been designing the women’s line for a while.

I started with making clothes for men but I keep getting pressure from my clients’ spouses, who felt left out. My clients’ wives love what we do but they didn’t like it that there was nothing for the female. And I feel that as a brand, we cannot just cater for one gender.

How many years have you been focused on the menswear?

20 years now. It’s my clients’ spouses that prompted the launch of the women’s wear I have been designing the women’s wear for a while but at some point, I will see myself going back to men’s wear. It took me time to create the women’s wear because their style is delicate. It’s quite different from men’s wear.

I took time to study women’s style and to get the right people to execute it. We have been able to launch it in Senegal, Guinea and two other African countries. Hopefully towards the middle or end of the year, we will launch in Nigeria.

How come you launch in other African countries first before Nigeria?

I have partners that I work with in some of these African countries. We have stores that stock our brands. So, I also used the opportunity to study their fashion demography, to really understand the kind of things their women like in fashion. I came to understand that each country is unique when it’s comes to fashion.

I noticed that most of the things I was creating align with what they like. I also wanted to test the market first before formally launching it. Because I had the opportunity of stocking our brands with these partners, I decided to include some of the female wears I had created with the research findings.

I wanted them to stock them in their shops with the menswear just to see how well they will do. The reviews we got were very encouraging. They really liked the clothes. Since I was already stocking with the partners and they liked the designs, I decided to launch there first. So, it was not premeditated to leave Nigeria out. We have started testing the market in Nigeria now and hopefully we will launch soon.

From the feedbacks you have been getting, what differences have you noticed in Nigerian female fashion market and those of other African countries?

There are lot of unique differences I discovered but I am not sure I want to share that information. I spent a lot of money to get that information myself. Anybody that wants that kind of information should embark on the journeys.

Your brand walked the prestigious London Fashion Week. Is that your first fashion show?

No, we have done other fashion shows like Glitz African Fashion Week in Ghana which is an international fashion week. We have done FIMO in Togo. We have done music meets runway in Nigeria. London Fashion Week is our first fashion show in Europe, that is outside the African continent. We were honoured to showcase our clothes in one the most prestigious runways in the world.

How did they see your collection on London Fashion Week runway?

It’s a global village, thanks to social media. They contacted us based on visibility and that they have been following the brand for a while and they wanted to give some African designers an opportunity to showcase in London. The invitation was a way of acknowledging the growth that African fashion has attained over the years.

What was the feedback like after the London runway?

We had a standing ovation, a good review and there were more orders for our brand. We have people reaching out to know if we will be coming back to showcase this year because they love the work we put in.

It was a great experience for us because aside showcasing our rich African culture and heritage, we showcased the beauty of our creativity. It goes to say that good things are coming out of Nigeria, first is our music, movies and now fashion which is the next big thing coming from Nigeria.

Speaking about fashion being our next big export, do you think we are getting to a stage where fashion can help boost our GDP?

We are gradually getting there because we are exporting now. Back in those days, we used to go to Senegal to buy Senegalese and sell. The reverse is the case now. Some of these African countries come to Nigeria to buy and resell. Nigerian fashion is also sold in Europe and America and that shows that Nigerian fashion has grown tremendously.

The reason is that we have improved on our productivity and we have improved on the quality of what we do and the finishing. We have good brands that deliver top quality in fashion. The type of fashion coming out of Nigeria can compete with the international market.

That is why they are giving us opportunity to showcase on their runway. When the London Fashion Week call came in, they said they have one of our piece with them. They had one of their person come in to check the brand and buy off the shelve just to be sure.

We still have copycats in the industry, even as the growth is improving. Have you ever been demoralised seeing someone copy your designs?

It used to be a big deal for me back then. I used to fight some of them that copy my designs. I could be driving by and see someone displaying my designs in a show glass, I will park and go in there to fight the person. After a while, I just realised that if people don’t copy you, that means you are not good.

If people don’t imitate you, then you are not offering anything. So, I started seeing it as a compliment. People don’t imitate things that are bad. Creativity is endless. There is so much you can create.

Where do you think government can come in to boost the fashion industry?

We have been saying that for a long time but nothing changes. The last time I was in Senegal, and I was speaking to one of their fashion entrepreneurs and he was telling me how much support they get from their government. When they get invited to showcase like I did in London, their government pays for their travel.

All expenses paid. I did everything out of my pocket for the London Fashion Week. They are lucky because in Nigeria, we are grinding everything out by ourselves. There is a lot the government is supposed to so because the fashion industry has grown. As we are exporting now, it’s strengthening our currency.

From the way you are speaking, you are into ready-to-wear fashion. Is ready-to-wear easier than bespoke and couture?

Because of the peculiarities of our body structure in Africa, it’s challenging to have one size outfit that fits all. Someone might say he or she is a medium. Her upper body may be medium while the lower part is large. That is the challenge of doing readyto-wear because you can get two sizes in one person. I started with ready-to-wear and I am still into ready-to-wear.

I still believe ready-to-wear is the future of the industry. We also render made-to-measure services because there will always be clients, who want their clothes tailored to their size. They don’t want to pick off the rack. Another challenge of doing ready-to-wear is that you are making the clothes with blind fate of not knowing who would buy them.

Any reason you said ready-to-wear is the future of the industry?

That is the only way the industry can grow. I have been saying it. I am an advocate of ready-to-wear. If I was not doing readyto-wear, I won’t be stocking my clothes in other countries and I won’t be traveling to those places and no one will know the brand that much. That was how the western world grew their industry.

If you stick to made-to-measure, you will be stuck in one place. When you are not around, nothing works. If your clients don’t see you, they will keep waiting until you come or they will go and come another time. It ties you down, but ready-towear gives you space. People will buy your brand even if you are not there. Most of my clients don’t know me but they know my brand.

Tell us how you discovered that fashion was the career for you?

I was very creative right from my primary school days. I used do a lot of sketches. I drew diagrams for my teachers in school back then. It was one of my teachers that noticed that talent and after I drew on the board for her, almost all the teachers wanted to draw for them.

In my primary 6, I represented my school at an art competition and I came first. My artwork was published in Guardian newspaper back then. My dad saw it while reading the papers and was very proud. Back then, there were no role models. If you were not a lawyer, doctor or engineer back then, people didn’t take you seriously. My dad was encouraging me about the art talent. My dad was a lawyer and obviously as a man, I wanted to be like my dad. I was really fascinated with the activities before going to court. The legal attire. I was drawn to the law profession based on the aesthetics. In my JSS 3, I stopped taking Art classes just to prove to my dad that I wanted law and not art. I wrote JAMB and got admission to read law. It was when I was in the university that it dawned on me that I may be in the wrong side of academics. Back then, I was a flamboyant dresser. I loved to dress differently and stand out and Law is a very conservative course. I was not having any of that either black or white boring dress since. That was when reality kicked in. I started having issues with lecturers because of the strict dress sense. I managed and finished. During my law school, another strict d r e s s code. Also duri n g m y compulsory court attach – ment, I was walked out of the court by a senior Advocate of Nigeria because of the way I was dressed. He said he would make sure to report me to the Director General to make sure I don’t graduate.

What did you wear that was so bad?

I was wearing a purple shirt and a purple tie with a black suit. That was bold and the SA flipped. He said this is not a fashion show. This is a law court. Walk him out of this court. When I left, I asked myself, why am I forcing myself into this profession?

It was obvious I loved fashion. Back then, I used to go and sit in tailors’ shops and watch them work. The process of making the clothes excited me. I can be there all day and night and won’t get bored. But I am that kind of person that like to finish whatever I started.

In 2003, after the call-to-bar ceremony was over and I signed the register, I just took off my gown and gave it to my friend. I kept the wig though to remind me of those days and to show my children. When my friends were busy looking for Law firms, I was running around looking for a tailoring shop.

I started by getting a sketch pad, and started sketching my designs. I was living with my elder brother then. One day, he told me I keep sketching and nothing to show that I should sew one for him. He gave me money and I made one for him and the rest they say is history. People liked it and started asking me to make for them.

Did you know how to sew that time?

No, I took it to a tailor and went through the process with him. Funny enough, I knew everything about clothes without any formal training. I was even telling the man how to do some certain things which he felt were impossible but he found out were possible because I insisted on what I wanted.

That means you can never see yourself do any other career aside fashion?

It has to be fashion related.

What is the name of the women’s wear line?

It’s Vanskere Woman. We have a look book. We have started introducing it to my female clients and my clients’ spouses. We’re still on the feedbacks and feasibility study before we formally launch in the market.

There are a lot of books in your office. Many people believe because in fashion, reading too much is not needed. Is that a fact?

In as much as creativity is divine, there are still aspects of fashion you need to know. Like the business side of fashion, the branding and the marketing. You need to know how to manage a team, how to run a good fashion brand.

How to manage your workers because you are a leader as well. You need to have these skills. It’s not just about making clothes anymore. You need to read these things in books. My background in law also helps me to be grounded in books. You just have to read.