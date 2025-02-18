Vanguard Reporter Emerges Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel

Share

The Osun State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has elected a new executive to run the affairs of the chapel for the next three years.

Meanwhile, Ayobami Agboola of New Telegraph Newspaper emerged as the Vice Chairman

A statement by the chairman of the credentials committee, Timothy Agbor, declared Abubakar the winner of the election conducted on Tuesday.

Abubakar scored 15 votes to defeat his co-contestant, Mr Adeolu Adeyemo of Nigerian Tribune who polled 5.

In his speech, Abubakar who emerged for the second term, promised to prioritise the welfare of members and ensure that the general interest is well considered.

He promised that the election would not divide the chapel as he called for the support of all members to join hands in ensuring the success of the executives.

“This election will not divide our union. It is our collective intelligence that drives this course.

“I commend Mr Adeolu Adeyemo whose by-line I have been reading since my secondary school days. You are one of the leaders here and you remain.

“My colleagues, let us collectively drive for the success of this chapel. Let us write a good history for those coming behind us.

“For me, I will dedicate myself to the service of members,” Abubakar said.

Earlier, while swearing in the new executives, the Assistant General Secretary of the Osun NUJ, Mayowa Fagbohungbe, advised the team to promote the integrity of the union and lead with fear of God.

Other members of the executive are: myDeborah Oladejo (Business Day Newspaper) Secretary; Toba Adedeji(The Nation ) Assistant Secretary; and Sunday Oguntunyi (Business Hallmark), Financial Secretary.

