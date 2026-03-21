Vandals Pull Down Tower T99 – Tcn

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has said the Tower T99 along the Ughelli/Benin 330 kilovolt (kV) transmission line has collapsed because of the action of vandals.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement yesterday, also explained that the incident was discovered during a line patrol at Coconut Village, Effurun Local Government Area, Warri, Delta State, following a line trip.

She added that upon inspection by TCN’s linesman, it was observed that the fallen tower had some of its bracing members vandalised and carted away, which led to its collapse.

According to her, the adjoining towers, T100 and T101, were also vandalised, although they remained standing. Mbah said: “As a result, there is a temporary disruption in the evacuation of bulk power supply from Transcorp Power Plc to the national grid through the Benin 330 kV transmission line.

“TCN has commenced the mobilisation of resources to facilitate the reconstruction, restoration, and reinforcement of the vandalised towers and affected transmission line as soon as possible.”