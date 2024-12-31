Vandals, Bandits Hindrance To Breakthrough In Electricity Supply In 2024 – Adelabu

Share

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has said the major hindrance to achieving a breakthrough in Nigeria’s electricity supply in 2024 was the handiwork of unpatriotic Nigerians, who appeared as vandals and bandits.

Recall that the national grid collapsed 12 times this year resulting in unquantifiable socio-economic and industrial losses to the residents and the nation.

The minister expressed deep concern over the constant attacks and vandalism of power infrastructure which, he said, have adversely affected the gains of incremental supply of electricity to households and businesses. He added that there was a lack of patriotism by those responsible.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to show patriotism in their actions, attitudes, and dispositions, particularly towards the nation’s critical assets.

These were contained in his New Year message to Nigerians, according to a statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister, Mr Bolaji Tunji.

Adelabu said: “As we will be ushered into the New Year by the grace of the Almighty God, this is to reiterate the commitment of our Ministry and all our agencies, to the pragmatic and resolute promise of Mr. President, to make electricity supply to all Nigerians a reality.

“President Bola Tinubu has repeatedly said that access to electricity is the right of all Nigerians and we have keyed into that promise and will ensure that all Nigerians are availed of this fundamental human right, as directed by Mr President.

“I want to call on all of us to own the power infrastructure in our different communities across the country. In doing this, we can secure and safeguard them.

“The Federal Government committed towards ensuring regular electricity supply to businesses and households in the country and all the agencies of the ministry are committed to this, however, those who did not wish the nation well, such as vandals and saboteurs went after these national assets. Power and transmission lines were subjected to constant and sustained attacks.

“Though efforts are being made to protect these assets, we plead with all Nigerians to see this infrastructure as theirs and protect them.

“Let us all be patriotic and appreciate the administration’s desire to provide these assets, especially our transmissions and distribution lines.

He added: “Without electricity supply, there is absolutely nothing we can do. Our industries cannot work. Our educational and health institutions will not function.

“I therefore wish to plead with our host communities to also own the power infrastructure, by providing protection for them. In this way, we are playing our roles, as patriotic citizens of Nigeria.

“As we enter the new year, we are coming with renewed vigour to ensure that Nigerians enjoy uninterrupted electricity supply, either through grid or non-grid supply.

“Let me reiterate that the Federal Government is determined to ensure that our tertiary educational and health institutions also benefit from the ongoing reforms in the power sector by alleviating the challenges they face in areas of Power supply and tariff.

“We wish all Nigerians a blessed, glorious and prosperous New Year”

Share

Please follow and like us: