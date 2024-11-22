Vandals Attack Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kv Power Line – TCN

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday disclosed that its Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV line, which is undergoing repair due to earlier vandalism, was again targeted by vandals.

According to the statement released by its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, the attack which occurred on Tuesday affected towers 29 to 31, resulting in the theft of approximately one-third of the conductor.

According to him, a team of TCN engineers, led by Engr. Emmanuel Akpa, General Manager of the Port Harcourt Region, has conducted an inspection of the site.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the incident occurred at night. In an attempt to prevent further theft while repair arrangements are being made, local security has been engaged at Ula Ikata in Ahoada East LGA to secure the site until repairs are completed.

“Additionally, the line will be energized from the Ahoada end as a preventive measure.

“Efforts to replace the stolen 250mm conductor are currently underway. Despite challenges posed by difficult terrain and flooding, the restringing of the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV line is approximately 85% complete,” the statement read partly.

Recall in November, vandals also attacked transmission towers in the Okada and Ofosu Communities along the 330kV Benin-Egbin and Benin-Omotosho transmission lines.

A total of 31 towers were affected in this incident.

