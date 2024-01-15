Vandalization Of TCN Installations By Saboteurs Alarming – Adelabu

…Community Residents Must No Longer Provide Transformers

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has bemoaned the level of vandalization of Transmission Company of Nigeria infrastructures by nefarious saboteurs across the country, threatening that the National Security Adviser (NSA) has been contacted to go after them.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said this on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital during his inspection of the 46-year-old Ayede Power Sub-Station of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Ibadan, noting that the engineering and repositioning of the sector being embarked upon by the present administration was not exciting to the saboteurs who are making money from the menace.

The Minister was received by the Managing Director of the TCN, Alhaja Abdulazeez Ahmed, the Acting General Manager, Ayede Distribution Sub Region (Engr. Akinkunmi Olukunmi, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Kingsley Achife, the General Manager, Osogbo Region, Engr. Muhammad Ladan Yankuz, among others.

While encouraging the staff of the Ayede to cooperate with President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its renewed hope agenda, as well as, expose anybody found in the habit of sabotaging the efforts of the power sector, the Minister said: “We must live up to expectations. We will not relent until we achieve improvement in power supply. We are working with everyone to protect national assets. We are working with the NSA for adequate protection of power facilities. We can see the saboteurs at work.

Some people are not happy that we are improving supply, but we cannot be intimidated. They will meet us there. We have the support of the President and the National Security Adviser to deal with saboteurs who are poised to vandalize the nation’s installations, destroying power distribution activities.

“They are not happy about our efforts at repositioning the sector and delivering ourselves from their clutches because that is where they are making money. But we shall not relent. Let no one intimidate you.

“The rate of destruction going on in the northern part of the country is alarming. These installations being destroyed cost the Federal Government billions of naira to put in place. This is a fight we must fight jointly”, Adelabu said.

On the welfare of the staff of the TCN, Adelabu said “Whatever we can do to improve your people’s welfare to improve on your job, I will do. We are going to implement whatever good suggestions you bring to our attention. Good performance will be rewarded, but more reward means more work”, he implored.

Speaking at the IBEDC office, Capital Building, Ring Road, Ibadan, Adelabu touched on the procurement of transformers, noting that “the popular thing now is that communities contribute money to acquire transformers. This must stop. It is the responsibility of Distribution Companies to provide infrastructure and distribute transformers as part of their investment to communities so that performance will improve.

“I want to emphatically say that IBEDC as a distribution company must be ready to provide transformers where they are needed. But the government will not leave you to shoulder it alone. As part of the 2024 budget, we also have plans to intervene in acquiring meters for communities that require them”.