Vandalization: Bayelsa Govt Reads Riot Act To Community Leaders

The Bayelsa State Government has warned that community leaders who fail to secure transformers and other electrical installations would henceforth be sanctioned for any act of vandalization in their respective domains.

The Acting Governor of the State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the warning on Tuesday while inaugurating a 10-member anti-vandalization committee at the First Lady’s Conference Hall in Government House, Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo, who attributed the five months of blackout in the state to the unwholesome activities of criminals on the power transmission lines, said most paramount rulers, CDC chairmen, and youth presidents of the various communities were not living up to expectations.

To address the recurring incidents of sabotage to electrical facilities, he maintained that the government would not hesitate to deal decisively with community leaders who fail to secure or report criminals involved in the unwholesome act.

According to him, the government had been working closely with the Transmission Company of Nigeria ((TCN) and had spent over N800 million to ensure the restoration of the power supply.

He disclosed that out of a total of 590 installed transformers in the state, 253 were vandalized within the last five months, putting the cost of their rehabilitation at N675 million.

Addressing the Chairman and members of the anti-vandalization committee, the Acting Governor charged them to be proactive and take every necessary step to avert further vandalization of power infrastructure in the state.

His words: “This meeting is quite imperative because for about five months running, Bayelsa has been in a blackout. There are a lot of unfounded rumours out there that the State Government is doing nothing about the light.

“We hear that some of our community leaders connive, collaborate, compromise, tolerate and encourage vandalization to take place in our communities. And at the end of the day, they blame it on the government.

“Government can no longer bear that name. We are here to inaugurate a taskforce and the duty of the taskforce is to go from shop to shop in this state.

“If you are seen selling anything second hand, be it air conditioner, electric conductor or armoured cable; any scrap at all you are selling as second hand, you will tell us where you got it from. If you cannot tell us where you got it from, then the full weight of the law would fall upon you.

“Those who have formed the criminal habit of stealing our electrical installations, bringing down nearly all our electrical installations, it will no longer be business as usual.

“As you are aware, the government has gone out of its way, because of the love Governor Douye Diri has for the state, to spend over N800 million to ensure that the TCN restore power to the state.

“Royal Majesties and Highnesses and community leaders are not doing their jobs well. You have a duty to protect those assets in your various communities. Community leaders will be held liable for any assets vandalized in their communities.

“Youth presidents will be interrogated and investigated for every act of vandalization. The government is placing responsibility on traditional rulers, they should take stock of the assets and protect them.”

Responding on behalf of the Committee, the Chairman, who is a retired Commissioner of Police, Mary George, thanked Governor Diri for giving them the opportunity to serve, and assured Bayelsans that they would not compromise with anybody to undo the state.

The anti-vandalization committee has Tonbra Allen Diegbegha as Secretary of the committee, while Timothy Inatimi, Ebitari Egba and Perediseghabofa Orufa are to serve as members.

Other members are Desmond Amaebi Oti, DSP Enema Effiong Okon, John Adumo Azibataram and Fafi Elvis.

