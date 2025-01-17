Vandalism: Power Outage Hits Presidential Villa, Maitama, Wuse, Others – TCN

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has decried that the vandalism of transmission lines has affected power supply to part of Presidential Villa, Maitama, Wuse, Jabi, Lifecamp, Asokoro, Utako, and Mabushi in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The company further explained that transmission lines taking power to parts of Abuja have again been attacked by vandals, adding that this has affected the supply of electricity to Maitama, Wuse and Garki.

According to it, the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at the 132kv transmission line and underground cable transmitting bulk power to the 132kv Central Area transmission substation, Katampe, in the Central Area of Abuja.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah made this disclosure in a press statement issued on Fridau in Abuja.

While lamenting the incessant act of vandalism of power cables across the country, Mbah said TCN has dispatched a team of engineers to the site to ensure quick restoration of power in the affected areas.

She appealed to affected residents to bear with the transmission agency as, according to her, efforts are in top gear to ensure repairs of the vandalized cables.

She also explained that the incident affected 8 No distribution feeders feeding the Central Area and that over 60 per cent of the power supply to Abuja is involved.

Mbah said: “The vandalism of this critical transmission infrastructure is suspected to have been carried out by unknown persons around Menillum Park axis of Abuja.

“The vandals carted away 40 meters of 1x500mm xlpe conductor on the 2No of 132kv transmission line

The incident has affected the power supply to Maitama, Wuse, Jabi, Lifecamp, Asokoro, Utako, Mabushi and part of the Presidential Villa.

“TCN engineers have been mobilized to the site to repair the vandalized cable.

“TCN enjoins all Nigerians to be vigilant to protect our transmission equipment.”

Share

Please follow and like us: