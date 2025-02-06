Vandalism, Other Factors Pose Challenges To Water Treatment, Supply In Sokoto – GM

Share

The General Manager of the Sokoto State Water Board, Engr. Aminu Mika’ilu Haruna has identified vandalism of water processing machines and facilities as the greatest challenge hindering water supply in the state.

This issue is compounded by the use of aged and outdated facilities in the treatment and supply of water.

Vandalism and theft are becoming serious concerns for the board, as individuals target water board facilities, including electricity cables.

Some vandals have been arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced to various prison terms.

Despite these challenges, the board cannot guarantee a 100% perfect water supply but assures that it is above average.

Haruna stated that, realistically, the board cannot promise to provide water to every household in every corner of the state.

However, he expressed hope that over 70% of residents within the state metropolis have access to portable drinking water.

The board faces numerous challenges in supplying water to Sokoto communities.

The primary challenges are the outdated machines used, which require daily maintenance to function.

Since spare parts are not readily available in Sokoto, the board often sends them outside the state to obtain them.

Power outages also contribute to productivity issues, as all water processing machines rely on power.

Frequent low, unstable, or high power supply causes machines to develop faults and fail to cope with power outages.

To address these challenges, the board has implemented various measures to ensure a steady water supply, particularly as the hot season approaches.

The board aims to provide alternative power supply generators at every station.

Already, the board has repaired its generators and water processing machines at different stations.

Haruna commended the state government for supporting the board’s efforts to sustain a steady water supply.

The government considers the board’s requirements for maintenance purposes.

He advised residents to exercise patience, as the board inherited significant problems that cannot be solved overnight.

However, he noted that progress is being made, and the board hopes to resolve the issues soon.

Haruna emphasized the importance of residents considering board properties as their own and refraining from vandalizing pipes or making illegal connections.

He urged residents to pay their dues on time, enabling the board to use these resources for repairs and improvements.

The Sokoto State Water Board is working to address the challenges facing the state’s water supply, including vandalism, outdated facilities, and power outages.

