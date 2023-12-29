Vandalism: Nigeria Recorded 126 Electricity-Related Accidents in 2023

Nigeria recorded no fewer than 126 electricity-related accidents, 72 injuries and 79 fatalities between January and September 2023. This is according to an analysis of the quarterly reports of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday, which also revealed that there were 72 injuries and 79 fatalities in the same period under review. NERC blamed “illegal/ unauthorised connections, unsafe conditions/acts, wire snap, vandalism, explosions, and electrocution” as the causes of the accidents, injuries, and fatalities recorded between the period.

In Q1’23, there were 33 recorded accidents, resulting in 16 injuries and 17 fatalities. According to the report, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had the highest number of accidents (seven), followed by Eko Distribution Company (six) and Ikeja Distribution Company (four). The report read: “There were 33 incidents resulting in 16 injuries and 17 fatalities, compared to 25 incidents in 2022/Q4 with 27 injuries and 18 fatalities.

While the number of incidents increased by 32.00 per cent, the number of casualties reduced by 5.55 per cent in 2023/Q1 compared to 2022/Q4. “This could indicate that the incidents recorded in 2023/Q1 were less severe and there were applications of improved early response systems to prevent incidents from resulting in casualties. “Out of the thirty-three incidents reported in the quarter, the licensees with the highest share were TCN – 7, Eko DisCo – 6, and Ikeja DisCo – 4 which represented 21 per cent, 18 per cent, and 12 per cent (cumulative – 51%).

Conversely, Yola DisCo had the least number of incidents (1) within the quarter.” The NERC report showed that there were 52 accidents in the second quarter of the year, with Eko Disco, TCN, and Ikeja Discos having the highest cases. The second quarter, according to the NERC report, showed that there were 28 fatalities. The Q2’23 report reads: “In 2023/Q2, the safety performance within the NESI deteriorated with the number of accidents increasing by 57.57 per cent (33 to 52), the number of fatalities increasing by 64.71 per cent (17 to 28), and the number of injuries increasing by 75 per cent (16 to 28).

“Out of the 52 accidents reported in the quarter, the licensees with the highest number of accidents were Eko DisCo (11), TCN (8), and Ikeja DisCo (7) which represented 21.15 per cent, 15.38 per cent, and 13.46 per cent respectively. Conversely, Eg- bin and Azura had the least accidents (1 each) within the quarter.” Between July and September, there were 41 accidents 34 fatalities and 28 injuries. The NERC Q3’23 report reads: “In 2023/Q3, the safety performance within the NESI improved with the total number of accidents decreasing by -21.15 percent from 52 to 41.

The number of injuries reported from these accidents remained unchanged (28 for both quarters), however, the number of fatalities increased by +21.43 percent from 28 to 34. “Out of the 41 accidents reported in the quarter, the licensees with the highest number of casualties were Ikeja (10), Abuja (9), Ibadan (9), and Jos (9) distribution companies (DisCos) which represented 16.13 per cent, 14.52 per cent, 14.52 per cent, and 14.52 per cent respectively. Conversely, TCN and Kaduna DisCo had the least casualties (1 each) within the quarter.”