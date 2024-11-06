Vandalism: NCC Charges Judiciary To Assist In Tackling Menace

Share

Following the Executive Order recently signed by President Bola Tinubu, which has categorized telecoms infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), the Nigerian Communications Commission (CNN) has urged the judges of various courts across Nigeria to be abreast of the new order to prosecute the culprits brought before them who engage in the vandalization of telecoms infrastructure.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Dr. Amino Maida, made the appeal at a workshop for judges on legal issues in telecommunications with the theme: ‘The Role of the Judiciary in Accelerating Digital Transformation in Nigeria’ held in Lagos on Tuesday.

Maida, who noted that lack of such order had subjected the sector into too much damages, said the onus was on the judiciary to make sure the culprits are brought to book.

He said: “Increasingly over the years, telecommunication infrastructure has suffered from disruptions due extensive damage from vandalism and theft, fiber cuts by construction companies to mention a few, and even restricted access that prevents operators from servicing critical infrastructure.

The industry has long called for special protections to be accorded to these assets to ensure continuous connectivity and reliable communication services.

“Drawing from the powers granted under the Cybercrimes Act of 2024 to designate what may be characterized as Critical National Information Infrastructure, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in July 2024, signed a Presidential Order that designates all telecommunications infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure.

This pivotal advancement for our industry was achieved through the NCC’s proactive advocacy and strategic collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Share

Please follow and like us: