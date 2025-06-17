Vandalisation: Court Grants Bail To 70-Year-Old Man In Lagos

Share

A Magistrate Court sitting in Bolade, Oshodi, on Monday granted bail to a 70-year-old man, Mr. Kayode Otitoju, who was arraigned for allegedly vandalising a Lagos State Government infrastructure project in Lekki Phase 1.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued Tuesday via the official X handle of the Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Otitoju was arrested on Sunday and arraigned on a two-count charge related to the alleged destruction of an ongoing fence construction along a canal setback—a project being executed by the state government as part of its broader urban renewal and environmental protection initiative.

During the arraignment, the defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges. His counsel, Oluwaseun Ettu, Esq., appealed for bail on the most lenient terms, citing the defendant’s advanced age and health condition.

The presiding Magistrate granted the request, setting bail at ₦200,000 with one surety. The surety is required to provide evidence of a three-year tax clearance and a verifiable residential address.

As of the time of filing this report, the bail conditions had not yet been met.

The matter has been adjourned to July 25, 2025, for the commencement of trial.

