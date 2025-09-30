Vance: Trump Considering Supplying Ukraine With Long-Range Missiles

The US is considering a request by Ukraine for longrange Tomahawk missiles, US Vice-President JD Vance has said. However, Vance added President Donald Trump would be making “the final determination” on the matter.

Kyiv has long been calling for its Western partners to provide it with weapons that could hit major Russian cities far from the front line, arguing that they would help Ukraine seriously weaken Russia’s military industry and bring the war to an end.

“If the cost of continuing the war for Moscow is too high, it will be forced to start peace talks,” deputy defence minister Ivan Havryliuk told the BBC.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov played down Vance’s suggestion, saying there was “no panacea that can change the situation on the front for the Kyiv regime.”

“Whether it’s Tomahawks or other missiles, they won’t be able to change the dynamic,” he added. Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 km (1,500 miles), which would put Moscow within reach for Ukraine.