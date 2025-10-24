Vance Slams Israel’s Parliament Vote On W’Bank Annexation, Says Move An ‘Insult’

US Vice President, JD Vance yesterday criticized Israel’s parliament vote on West Bank annexation, saying it amounted to an “insult” and went against the Trump administration policies and efforts to ensure that the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds in Gaza.

The Israeli parliament on Wednesday narrowly passed a symbolic preliminary vote in support of annexing the occupied West Bank — an apparent attempt to embarrass Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while Vance was still in the country.

The bill was sponsored by parliamentary hard-liners, with only one member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party joining them. With Netanyahu opposed, the bill is unlikely to pass the multiple votes it requires to become law, reports The Associated Press.

While many members of Netanyahu’s coalition, including the Likud, support annexation, they have backed off those calls since US President Donald Trump said last month that he opposes such a move.

The United Arab Emirates, a key US and Israeli ally in the push to peace in Gaza, has said any annexation by Israel would be a “red line.” On the tarmac of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport before departing Israel, Vance said that if the Knesset vote was a “political stunt, then it is a very stupid political stunt.”