Vance Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Charlie Kirk

United States Vice President, James David Vance has penned a deeply emotional tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was recently shot dead, describing him as a true friend, family man, and devoted Christian.

In a heartfelt post on Thursday, Vance recounted the depth of his friendship with the late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder, recalling how Kirk’s encouragement, generosity, and faith left an indelible mark on his political journey and personal life.

Vance revealed that his bond with Kirk began in 2017 after a kind direct message from him following an appearance on Fox News. Over the years, their friendship grew into one rooted in trust, political collaboration, and mutual faith.

“Charlie was fascinated by ideas and always willing to learn and change his mind,” Vance wrote. He noted that Kirk was initially skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016 but, like him, came to view Trump as the only leader capable of shifting American politics away from globalism.

The Vice President recalled that Kirk played a crucial role in shaping his Senate run in 2021 and later championed his selection as Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024.

He praised Kirk’s ability to blend intellectual curiosity with grassroots activism, describing him as both “a thinker and a doer.”

Beyond politics, Vance said Kirk provided constant emotional support, checking on his family during the challenges of national campaigns.

“Charlie was constantly calling and texting, checking on our family and offering guidance and prayers,” he wrote, adding that Kirk often reminded him to focus on Wisconsin while assuring him that Arizona was secured.

Kirk’s deep Christian faith also stood out. “Charlie genuinely believed in and loved Jesus Christ. Because he loved God, he wanted to understand him,” Vance said, highlighting their frequent debates on Catholicism and Protestantism.

Vance also shared Trump’s private reflection after Kirk’s passing, recalling how the president emphasized that Kirk truly loved his family.

Kirk leaves behind his wife Erika and two young children.

Reacting to his sudden death, Vance said he first learned of the shooting through group chats filled with prayers and updates. “God didn’t answer those prayers, and that’s OK. He had other plans,” he wrote.

The Vice President concluded his tribute with a solemn farewell: “You ran a good race, my friend. We’ve got it from here.”

Charlie Kirk, 31, was widely recognized as one of the most influential voices in American conservatism, building TPUSA into a powerful youth movement and advising senior Republican leaders, including President Trump.