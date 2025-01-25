Share

Leicester City coach, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has said the club won’t entertain any bid for Super Eagle’s Middlefield, Wilfred Ndidi this month.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, Nistelrooy insisted that Ndidi remains a crucial player for the club because he is a subject of interest from Ligue 1 club, AS Monaco and Spanish outfit, Atletico Madrid.

“No, of course not,” Van Nistelrooy replied when asked if Ndidi could leave.

“Wilfred is a key player and person in the squad and in the club and I’m glad he is nearly there to help the team again.

“We know how much we’ve missed him and we know we need him. Wilf is key in the coming months, a key part of this team that can get us out of this situation.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the Nigeria international penned a new three-year contract with the Foxes last summer.

Ndidi registered three assists in 15 league appearances for Leicester City this season.

