Former Manchester United manager, Louis van Gaal has launched a scathing critique of the Premier League giants, accusing the club of prioritising commercial interests over footballing strategy.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, the Dutch tactician claimed that Man United operates more like a “Commercial club than a football club”, reigniting long-standing concerns about the club’s transfer policy and strategic direction.

Van Gaal, who managed United from 2014 to 2016, expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of managerial autonomy in player recruitment during his tenure at Old Trafford.

“They are a commercial club, not a football club,” Van Gaal stated bluntly.

“I have said that before, and that’s always difficult. When the manager is not deciding which players have to come in, it is very difficult.”

The comments echo similar frustrations voiced by other former managers, fueling ongoing debates about the influence of Manchester United’s executive leadership in football matters.

Louis van Gaal took over at Manchester United in the summer of 2014, following the brief tenure of David Moyes.

Despite leading the team to an FA Cup victory in 2016, Van Gaal was dismissed just days after lifting the trophy — a decision that remains controversial among fans and pundits.

During his two-year spell, Van Gaal brought in several high-profile players, including Ángel Di María, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Anthony Martial, but struggled to establish consistency in the Premier League.

Current manager Ruben Amorim oversaw Manchester United’s worst-ever Premier League season in 2024/25, sparking major concerns about the club’s trajectory and leading to renewed calls for a more coherent recruitment strategy.

Reports indicate that United are planning a major squad overhaul ahead of the new season, though Van Gaal’s remarks have cast doubt on how much control the manager will truly have in shaping the team.

Van Gaal’s comments have ignited strong reactions across the footballing world, with many fans echoing his sentiments about the club’s prioritisation of brand partnerships, marketing deals, and global expansion over footballing success.

As the club prepares for a critical summer transfer window, the pressure is mounting on Manchester United’s board to redefine its football strategy and restore the club’s competitive edge both domestically and in Europe.

