Van Dijk To Captain Liverpool As Alexander-Arnold Named Deputy

After losing Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League earlier this month, Liverpool football club has appointed Dutch defender, Virgil van Dijk as the team’s permanent captain.

Henderson was the most senior and influential player at the club followed by Virgil van Dijk. Hence, his exit from the club this summer meant that van Dijk who was the club’s vice-captain would be named the club’s permanent captain.

Henderson was the club’s captain for eight years after Steven Gerrard left in 2015. The English midfielder has joined Saudi Pro League’s Al Ettifaq, a team managed by Gerrard.

After he was named the captain of Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk said: “A really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling.

Liverpool Monitoring Feyenoord Midfielder, Quinten Timber “Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool is something that I can’t describe at this point. “It’s just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.” Van Dijk joined Liverpool in 2018 and has since made over 200 appearances, taking home trophies in the Premier League, Champions League, Community Shield, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and several other competitions. On the other hand, James Milner ought to be the second in command to Van Dijk but he has also exited Liverpool this summer after his contract with the club expired. He has signed for Brighton. Hence, Trent Alexander-Arnold who is just 24 years old and a product of Liverpool Academy was named the club’s vice-captain.