Van Dijk ‘Praying’ For Supporters Injured At Parade

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he is “praying for a speedy recovery” for those injured when a car ploughed into supporters at the club’s trophy parade.

About 50 people – including four children – were injured when a car rammed into crowds during Monday’s Premier League trophy parade in central Liverpool.

A 53-year-old British man from the Liverpool area has since been arrested. Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram says there are four injured people in hospital that are “very, very ill”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected,” wrote Van Dijk on social media. “Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are with you all.” Van Dijk posted a picture of the city’s Royal Liver Building alongside his message.

